    Amara View

    Quick Release Tube

    HH1224/00
    Quick release
      Amara View Quick Release Tube

      HH1224/00
      Quick release

      Connect the flexible tubing (included with your CPAP or bi-level device) to the Amara View quick release tube. See all benefits

      Amara View Quick Release Tube

      Quick release

      Quick release

      Amara View Quick Release Tube

      Quick release

        Amara View

        Amara View

        Quick Release Tube

        Quick release

        • Standard
        Comfort and performance

        Comfort and performance

        Amara View covers less of a patient’s face than all leading full face masks

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Innovative design

          Comfort and performance
          Quick disconnect

        • Specifications

          Quick release feature material
          Polyoxymethylene (Acetal)

