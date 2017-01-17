Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To trim and cut hair
This 1-piece cutter, an accessory for your Lady shaver, trims and cuts perfectly. Need to replace your current cutter? Order a new one here!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To trim and cut hair
This 1-piece cutter, an accessory for your Lady shaver, trims and cuts perfectly. Need to replace your current cutter? Order a new one here!
To trim and cut hair
This 1-piece cutter, an accessory for your Lady shaver, trims and cuts perfectly. Need to replace your current cutter? Order a new one here!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To trim and cut hair
This 1-piece cutter, an accessory for your Lady shaver, trims and cuts perfectly. Need to replace your current cutter? Order a new one here!
Cutter unit
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.