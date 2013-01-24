Search terms
See clearly, drive more safely
Compared with other kits, which require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Headlight restoration kit
Save money by restoring your car headlights instead of buying new ones
UV coating technology restores rather than replaces. A cleaner headlight provides safe night-time driving.
This kit will provide you with everything you need to clean two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water-based Pre-treatment (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29.5 ml) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 600 grit (coarse) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 1500 grit (medium) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 2000 grit (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)
The Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze and yellowing away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.
"Over time, headlights wear down and become scratched due to impacts and general deterioration. Plastic headlights are manufactured with an outer ultraviolet (UV) protection coating. This coating degrades from exposure to the elements, causing fading, yellowing and oxidation, which can result in a loss of up to 40% vision at night"
