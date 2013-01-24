Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
See better, work better
This new generation of rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to a unique, shock-proof and flexible head housing high-quality LEDs and a UV detector, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
This new generation of rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to a unique, shock-proof and flexible head housing high-quality LEDs and a UV detector, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits
See better, work better
This new generation of rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to a unique, shock-proof and flexible head housing high-quality LEDs and a UV detector, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
This new generation of rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to a unique, shock-proof and flexible head housing high-quality LEDs and a UV detector, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits
RCH31 UV Rechargeable Lamp with Docking
Philips shop price
Total:
Strong impact resistance -IK07
Never lose your lamp again with our innovative Find-Me function. One red LED keeps your work light visible in stand-by mode without affecting battery autonomy.
The Philips RCH31 UV features a unique and innovative 90° flippable light module, ensuring 360° illumination.
The 360°, adjustable and retractable hook makes it possible to hang the RCH31 UV anywhere. With its strong magnet, you can firmly fix the work light to any surface, leaving both hands free for the job.
The Philips RCH31 UV is equipped with high quality LEDs, providing 350 lm of light output in Boost mode, and 150 lm in Eco mode, allowing you to spot even the smallest details in any dark place.
Not only does this LED inspection lamp have a very strong main beam, it is also equipped with a UV leak detector. This will help you to easily spot leaks in air-conditioning systems without requiring any additional tools. Simply add leak detection fluid to the A/C system and any leak will show up.
Our RCH31 UV LED inspection lamp is resistant to water, dust and solvents, and conforms to IP54 standard.
The wide beam angle of 90° will enable you to focus on a specific part, delivering the right amount of light for your needs.
The RCH31 UV features advanced battery technology. It lasts 5 x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries, offering 1500 charging cycles instead of the standard 300. This battery will last the lifetime of your LED inspection lamp!
With a long autonomy of up to 8 hours in eco mode and super-fast recharge in less than 2.5 hours, this LED inspection lamp will last all day long.
Ordering information
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description