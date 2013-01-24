Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LED Inspection lamps

    RCH31 UV Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

    LPL34X1
    • See better, work better See better, work better See better, work better
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      LED Inspection lamps RCH31 UV Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

      LPL34X1

      See better, work better

      This new generation of rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to a unique, shock-proof and flexible head housing high-quality LEDs and a UV detector, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

      LED Inspection lamps RCH31 UV Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

      See better, work better

      This new generation of rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to a unique, shock-proof and flexible head housing high-quality LEDs and a UV detector, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      This new generation of rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to a unique, shock-proof and flexible head housing high-quality LEDs and a UV detector, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

      LED Inspection lamps RCH31 UV Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

      See better, work better

      This new generation of rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to a unique, shock-proof and flexible head housing high-quality LEDs and a UV detector, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hand-light

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LED Inspection lamps

        LED Inspection lamps

        RCH31 UV Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        See better, work better

        Rechargeable professional work light with UV

        • High Quality LED
        • 350 lm Boost/ 150 lm Eco
        • Ultra-durable battery
        • UV Light Leak Detector

        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        Find-Me red light when in stand-by mode

        Never lose your lamp again with our innovative Find-Me function. One red LED keeps your work light visible in stand-by mode without affecting battery autonomy.

        90° flexible light module

        The Philips RCH31 UV features a unique and innovative 90° flippable light module, ensuring 360° illumination.

        Hands-free: 360° retractable hook and strong magnet

        The 360°, adjustable and retractable hook makes it possible to hang the RCH31 UV anywhere. With its strong magnet, you can firmly fix the work light to any surface, leaving both hands free for the job.

        High quality LED light: 350 lm Boost & 150 lm Eco

        The Philips RCH31 UV is equipped with high quality LEDs, providing 350 lm of light output in Boost mode, and 150 lm in Eco mode, allowing you to spot even the smallest details in any dark place.

        UV light leak detector

        Not only does this LED inspection lamp have a very strong main beam, it is also equipped with a UV leak detector. This will help you to easily spot leaks in air-conditioning systems without requiring any additional tools. Simply add leak detection fluid to the A/C system and any leak will show up.

        Protected against water, dust and solvents — IP54

        Our RCH31 UV LED inspection lamp is resistant to water, dust and solvents, and conforms to IP54 standard.

        Wide beam angle: 90°

        The wide beam angle of 90° will enable you to focus on a specific part, delivering the right amount of light for your needs.

        5 x longer lifetime with new battery

        The RCH31 UV features advanced battery technology. It lasts 5 x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries, offering 1500 charging cycles instead of the standard 300. This battery will last the lifetime of your LED inspection lamp!

        Long autonomy and super-fast recharge

        With a long autonomy of up to 8 hours in eco mode and super-fast recharge in less than 2.5 hours, this LED inspection lamp will last all day long.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL34UVX1
          Ordering code
          39419131

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          3000  mAh
          Battery charging time
          Up to 2.5  hrs
          Battery run time
          Up to 3.5 hours
          Battery type
          Lithium
          Charging cable type
          USB port with Docking station
          Plug type
          EU
          Power source
          Battery
          Voltage
          3.2  V
          Wattage
          3  W
          Battery run time (eco)
          Up to 8 hours

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          90  degree
          Colour temperature
          6000  K
          LED lifetime
          Up to 10,000  hrs
          Light output
          350  lumen
          Light output (Eco)
          150  lumen
          Light output (pointer)
          UV light

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900394191
          EAN3
          8727900394207

        • Packed product information

          Height
          7.6  cm
          Length
          34.5  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with batteries
          250  g
          Width
          11.8  cm
          Size
          Standard

        • Product description

          Hook
          360° retractable hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Robust rubber and polycarbonate
          Number of LEDs
          8 Pcs Lumileds 3535HE
          Operating Temperature
          -20 to 50  °C
          Orientable light
          90-degree flip
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          RCH
          UV leak detector
          390–400 nm/2.1 W

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products