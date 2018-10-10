Search terms

      Professional PJH10

LPL64X1

Daylight in your workshop

Fitted with high-quality LEDs, the Philips PJH10 projector provides an intense 1000 lumen beam of light. Smart dimming lets you adjust the light output down to 100 lumens. Resistant to shock and water, this lamp is built to last.

            Powerful white light (1000 lumen / 10 W) lights up large area

            Whether you need to light up a work site, temporarily replace a wall lamp or illuminate outdoor activities, the Philips PJH10 projector is perfect for lighting up large dark areas. Delivering a powerful 1000 lumens (10 W), its consistently bright light gives off a super-wide beam. This light output is significantly higher than comparable models on the market, helping you see more. If you need less light and more battery life, you can easily dim the lamp to a 100 lumen output. The 6000 Kelvin natural light is also gentler on your eyes, preventing fatigue while you work.

            Smart dimming to adjust light between 1000 and 100 lumens

            Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips PJH10 lets you easily adjust the light output from 1000 lumens down to 100 lumens. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you're continuing a similar job, you'll start with just the right amount of light.

            Feel confident with a lamp that is almost unbreakable

            The Philips PJH10 is a full rubber workshop lamp, providing a comfortable and secure grip. But despite this, we know it's easy to drop your tools. With an IK09 shock resistance rating (which is 5x better than the IK07 rating achieved by comparable products), you can handle your workshop lamp with confidence. In impact resistance tests, the lamp was dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 meters/4.9 feet (about shoulder height) a total of 25 times. While the robust PJH10 easily survives being dropped like this, most standard lamps would almost certainly break.

            Water resistant against splashes and immersion

            As you may use Philips PJH10 projector lamps for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. With an IP68 rating for resistance to water, the device will continue to work when splashed or even immersed in water for a long time. Most comparable workshop lamps only achieve an IP54 rating, which only protects against low pressure jets of water, such as rain.

            Rotating handle lets you position light for hands-free use

            Sometimes you need both hands free to focus on your task. The 180° rotating handle on the back of the Philips PJH10 gives you the freedom to position the projector as needed. You can use the handle as a hook to hang the light or as a support to stand it up by itself. This versatility allows you to direct the light just where you need it.

            Magnetic mounting accessory for hands-free lighting

            The Philips PJH10 projector comes with two magnets integrated into the rotating handle. You can simply mount your projector onto any metal surface, perfect for use in a garage or other work site. There is also an M8 hole in the handle so you can fix it on top of a tripod.

            Smaller and lighter than comparable products

            At just 399 g (14 oz.) and with dimensions of 145 x 100 mm (5.7 x 3.9"), the PJH10 is lighter and more compact than comparable lighting products on the market. That means it's not only easier to use while you're working, it also takes up less space when you're not.

            Rechargeable battery lasts up to 12 hours per charge

            Once fully charged, your Philips PJH10 delivers bright white light (1000 lumens/10 W) for up to 3 hours of continuous use. If you need the battery to last longer, simply switch to eco mode (100 lumens) and enjoy up to 12 hours of continuous light. This is significantly longer than similar models currently available.

            Indicator shows you how long the battery will last

            Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. Philips PJH10 projector lamps have a battery life indicator on the back. This tells you how long you've got before you'll need to recharge the battery.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Expected benefits
              • See better
              • Work better
              Product highlight
              Rechargeable work lamp

            • Product description

              Hands-free options
              • strong magnet
              • third foot including a clip
              Headband
              N/A
              Hook
              N/A
              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK09
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP68
              Magnet
              Yes
              Materials and finishing
              ABS with rubber
              Number of LEDs
              1
              Operating temperature
              -10°C to 40°C
              Orientable light
              180° pivoting handle
              Pointing light
              N/A
              Range
              Professional
              Range
              PJH
              Resistant to
              • grease
              • oil
              • workshop solvents
              Technology
              LED
              UV leak detector
              No

            • Light characteristics

              Colour temperature
              6000  K
              Light output (pointer)
              N/A
              Light intensity (boost)
              1500 lux at 0.5 m (1.6 ft.)
              Light intensity (eco)
              150 lux at 0.5 m (1.6 ft.)
              LED lifetime
              10,000 hours
              Beam angle
              90°
              Light output
              • 1000 lumens
              • 1000/100 Lumens
              Light output (eco)
              100 lumens
              Beam angle (pointer)
              N/A
              Light intensity (Pointer)
              N/A

            • Electrical characteristics

              Wattage
              10  W
              Voltage
              3.7  V
              Power source
              Micro USB charger
              Battery capacity
              4400  mAh
              Battery run time (boost)
              Up to 3 hours
              Battery run time (eco)
              Up to 12 hours
              Battery type
              Li-ion battery
              Plug type
              Micro USB
              Charging cable type
              Rechargeable
              Battery charging time
              around 4.5 hours
              Power Source
              Li-ion 18650 x2

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              LPL64X1
              Ordering code
              5167731

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018051677
              EAN3
              8719018051684

            • Packed product information

              Pack Quantity / MOQ
              6
              Weight with batteries
              520  g
              Size
              • Compact
              • Standard
              Cable length
              120 cm (47.2")
              Length [cm]
              15 cm (5.9")
              Width [cm]
              5 cm (2")
              Height [cm]
              14 cm (5.5")
              Diameter
              N/A
              Weight without cable
              N/A
              Weight without batteries
              N/A
              Weight with cable
              N/A

            • Outer pack information

              Gross weight per piece
              3330  g
              Length [cm]
              30.5 cm (12")
              Width [cm]
              17 cm (6.7")
              Height [cm]
              17.5 cm (6.9")

