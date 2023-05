Smart dimming to adjust light between 1000 and 100 lumens

Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips PJH10 lets you easily adjust the light output from 1000 lumens down to 100 lumens. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you're continuing a similar job, you'll start with just the right amount of light.