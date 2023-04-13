Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Xperion 6000

    Penlight

    LUMX60PENX1
    • Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind
      -{discount-value}

      Xperion 6000 Penlight

      LUMX60PENX1

      Designed with you in mind

      Designed with a broad beam of 200 lumens, the compact, ergonomic Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is ideal for all inspection work. Our Penlight is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where needed. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Xperion 6000 Penlight

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Designed with you in mind

        Designed with a broad beam of 200 lumens, the compact, ergonomic Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is ideal for all inspection work. Our Penlight is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where needed. See all benefits

        Designed with you in mind

        Designed with a broad beam of 200 lumens, the compact, ergonomic Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is ideal for all inspection work. Our Penlight is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where needed. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Xperion 6000 Penlight

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Designed with you in mind

          Designed with a broad beam of 200 lumens, the compact, ergonomic Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is ideal for all inspection work. Our Penlight is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where needed. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Penlight

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Xperion 6000

            Xperion 6000

            Penlight

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Designed with you in mind

            Compact LED worker's companion

            • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
            • 120 lm Spotlight
            • Rotating magnetic clip
            • Battery life: 3 h (Eco: 5.5 h)

            Premium LED light

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight produces bright, natural white LED light to maximise visual comfort and reduce eye strain for fatigue-free work. The main beam of the Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight offers two light modes: a 200 lm main beam ('Boost') that can be reduced to 100 lm ('Eco') and a 120 lm spotlight to direct the light where needed. This output flexibility allows you to handle any inspection job at hand.

            Long battery life in different light modes

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough battery for all of your daily inspection tasks. Our Penlight lasts up to 5.5 hours in Eco mode, 3 hours in Boost mode and 3.5 hours with the spotlight. Equipped with a powerful Li-ion battery, the Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight can be fully charged within 1.6 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.

            Battery-status indicator

            See when the battery needs charging. The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight features a battery-status indicator showing how long the work lamp can function before the battery is depleted. Never run out of power in the middle of a job again.

            Smart rotatable clip, strong magnets and ergonomic body

            Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped body of the Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight allows you to hold it firmly. If you need both hands free when working, position the light securely using its two strong magnets, one on the rotatable clip and the other at the bottom of the lamp. The power button is on the back of the Penlight to prevent the light shining directly into your eyes when you turn it on.

            Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP65/IK07)

            Our Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is designed to handle tough work environments with IK07-rated shock resistance, IP65-rated water resistance, and a surface that withstands chemicals and workshop solvents. The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need extra support.

            Extend your warranty online to 3 years

            Benefit from Philips standard 2 year warranty plus 1 additional year.*

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Product highlight
              Rotating magnetic clip
              Expected benefits
              Designed with you in mind

            • Product description

              Hands-free options
              Rotatable clip, strong magnets
              Hook
              No
              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK07
              Magnet
              2 magnets
              Materials and finishing
              Robust ABS
              Operating Temperature
              -10°C to 40°C
              Range
              Xperion 6000
              Technology
              COB LED
              UV leak detector
              No
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP65
              Resistant to
              Grease, oil, workshop solvents

            • Light characteristics

              Beam angle
              80  degree
              Colour temperature
              6000  K
              Beam angle (pointer)
              15  degree
              Light output (pointer)
              120 lumens
              Light output (eco)
              100 lumens
              Light output (boost)
              200 lumens

            • Electrical characteristics

              Voltage
              3.2  V
              Power source
              Rechargeable battery
              Battery capacity
              1200  mAh
              Battery run time (boost)
              Up to 3 hours
              Battery run time (eco)
              Up to 5.5 hours
              Battery type
              Lithium battery
              Plug type
              Not included
              Charging cable type
              Type C USB
              Battery charging time
              Up to 1.6 hours
              Wattage
              2 W
              Battery run time (pointer)
              Up to 3.5 hours

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              X60PENX1
              Ordering code
              02169431

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018021694
              EAN3
              8719018021700

            • Packed product information

              Width
              25.2  cm
              Height
              18,15  cm
              Pack Quantity / MOQ
              6
              Weight with batteries
              80  g
              Cable length
              USB type-C 100 cm cable

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                • To be claimed on the Philips extended-warranty webpage

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.