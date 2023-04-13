Smart rotatable clip, strong magnets and ergonomic body

Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped body of the Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight allows you to hold it firmly. If you need both hands free when working, position the light securely using its two strong magnets, one on the rotatable clip and the other at the bottom of the lamp. The power button is on the back of the Penlight to prevent the light shining directly into your eyes when you turn it on.