      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        EcoPro EcoPro20

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

            Quality light to get the job done

            Convenient pocket lamp for everyday use

            • Rechargeable pocket lamp
            • 220 lumen / 2 W
            • 3.5 hour battery life

            Bright gentle light (220 lumen / 2 W) suitable for daily use

            Whether you're in your garage, completing some DIY or trying to fix an appliance, it' always handy to have a small lamp tucked in your pocket. Delivering 220 lumen (2 W) comfortable white light (6500 K), the Philips EcoPro20 lights up what you're working on, so you can see all the detail you need to get the job done quickly.

            Recharge other devices with a useful USB port

            Philips EcoPro20 can be also used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the base of the lamp and it will begin charging.

            Rechargeable battery lasts for 3.5 hours per charge

            Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro20 delivers bright white light for up to 3.5 hours of constant use. So with occasional use the lamp could last days before you need to charge the battery.

            Small and handy pocket lamp perfect for everyday use

            Small and light, the Philips EcoPro20 easily fits into your pocket. Wherever you're working and whatever you're working on, this handy light will help you get the job done.

            180° pivoting base lets you direct light where you need it

            Need light from a different angle when you're working? No problem. Philips EcoPro20 comes with a 180° pivoting base, so you can easily direct the light exactly where you need it most.

            360° rotating hook for convenient hands-free use

            When you need both hands free to work, simply hook the EcoPro20 nearby with its in-built 360° retractable rotating hook.

            Strong magnet on the pivoting base for hands-free use

            For hands-free use, there is also a strong magnet built into the pivoting base. This is particularly handy if you work with metal surfaces nearby, such as when fixing an engine or maintaining machinery. Simply stick the magnet to metal, and then use the pivoting base to direct the light just where you need it.

            Robust housing and shock resistant

            Even the most careful person occasionally drops things. That's why the Philips EcoPro20 is designed with a robust housing, meaning it will survive the occasional drop to the floor.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Expected benefits
              • See better
              • Work better
              Product highlight
              Rechargeable work lamp

            • Product description

              Hook
              360 degrees retractable hook
              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK07
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP20
              Magnet
              Yes
              Materials and finishing
              ABS with rubber coating
              Number of LEDs
              4
              Operating Temperature
              0°C to 40°C
              Orientable light
              180° pivoting base
              Range
              • RCH
              • EcoPro
              Resistant to
              • grease
              • oil
              • workshop solvents
              Technology
              LED
              UV leak detector
              No

            • Light characteristics

              Colour temperature
              6500  K
              Light intensity (boost)
              420 lux at 0.5 m
              LED lifetime
              Up to 30,000 hours
              Beam angle
              90°
              Light output
              220 lumens

            • Electrical characteristics

              Wattage
              2  W
              Voltage
              3.7  V
              Battery capacity
              1800  mAh
              Battery run time (boost)
              Up to 3.5 hours
              Battery type
              Li-ion battery
              Plug type
              Micro USB
              Charging cable type
              Rechargeable
              Battery charging time
              around 3 hours
              Power Source
              Li-ion battery 103450

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              RC320B1
              Ordering code
              05055745

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018050557
              EAN3
              8719018050564

            • Packed product information

              Length
              24.8  cm
              Width
              18.8  cm
              Height
              5.2  cm
              Pack Quantity / MOQ
              1
              Weight with batteries
              385  g
              Size
              Standard
              Cable length
              100 cm

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              33  cm
              Width
              20.5  cm
              Height
              27  cm
              Gross weight per piece
              3.103  g

