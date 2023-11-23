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Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

Discontinued

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Philips FidelioHeadphones with mic

S2WT/00

Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 25.2 kB
  • 23 November 2023

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 653.8 kB
  • 26 November 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting