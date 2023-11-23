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Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic
Discontinued
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S2WT/00
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EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
Localised commercial leaflet
All (3)
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
How to improve sound from my Philips headphones?
The volume of my Philips in-ear headphones is too low