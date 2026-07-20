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Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone
Discontinued
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SHD8600/30
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Philips Headphones App allows you to take full advantage of your headphones' potential. You can access all the features that will give you the best audio experience from your mobile device.
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At which frequency does the my Philips headphones operate?
How to improve the battery life of my Philips headset?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
I experience music interruption within the specifies 30m range
Interference while using my Philips wireless headphones
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