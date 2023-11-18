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Digital Wireless Headphone
Discontinued
Support
SHD9000/10
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User manual
All (5)
Why should I recharge batteries for 10h before first use?
Can I use 2 Philips headsets with one base station?
At which frequency does the my Philips headphones operate?
How to improve the battery life of my Philips headset?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Interference while using my Philips wireless headphones