    Notebook webcam

    SPC230NC/00
    Webcam easy
      Notebook webcam

      SPC230NC/00

      Webcam easy

      Webcam easy SPC230 really is that easy. Just plug and play to enjoy free video chatting using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other instant messaging services. It's easy on the eye with high-quality resolution and low light enhancement.

      Notebook webcam

      Webcam easy

      Webcam easy

      Notebook webcam

      Webcam easy

      Webcam easy SPC230 really is that easy. Just plug and play to enjoy free video chatting using Skype, Windows Live Messenger or other instant messaging services. It's easy on the eye with high-quality resolution and low light enhancement.

        Webcam easy

        Plug and play

        • Easy

        1.3 Mega Pixels resolution (interp.) for enhanced image quality

        Your webcam gives you 1.3 Mega Pixels (interpolated) for both video and photo resolution. So, you can use it to take high-quality photos that still look great when printed as larger-sized images.

        Smooth image with 30 frames per second video

        Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother video images and a better all-round video chatting experience.

        Low-light enhancement mode offers better images in low light

        Low-light enhancement improves the brightness of the image under low-light conditions.

        Rotating body to aim the camera wherever you want

        Enjoy webcam-freedom with a clever rotating body that lets you aim the camera wherever you want. Just twist the camera in any direction to film anywhere in your room without moving the webcam at all.

        Easy set-up and use

        Setting-up and using your webcam is easy as 1-2-3. 1. Install software 2. Plug in camera 3. Video call instantly

        Standalone external microphone gives you recording freedom

        With a separate external microphone, you have the freedom to place it where it best picks up your voice to add high-quality audio to your video chats.

        Compatible with all instant messaging services

        The webcam and its software have been designed with all instant messaging services in mind. Add video to Skype, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger and other services.

        Snapshot button lets you take great instant photos

        With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, webpages or documents.

        Mounts securely on any monitor, laptop or desk

        The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam securely on top of any monitor, laptop or desk. This design is especially secure and won't move or fall when you're in the middle of a conversation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Mechanics

          Sensor
          VGA CMOS
          Lens maximum aperture
          F: 2.8
          Lens view angle
          50 degrees
          Lens construction
          1 element
          White balance
          2600 - 7600 k
          Minimum illuminance
          < 5 lux
          Data format
          RGB
          Colour depth
          24 bit

        • Resolution

          Video resolution
          VGA
          Photo resolution
          VGA
          Interpolated video resolution
          1.3 MP
          Interpolated photo resolution
          1.3 MP
          Maximum frame rate
          30 fps

        • Audio

          Microphone
          External microphone

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          External microphone

        • Additional features

          Snapshot button
          Yes
          On/off activity LED
          Yes

        • Software

          Add video to
          • Skype
          • Windows Live Messenger
          • Yahoo! Messenger
          • AOL Instant Messenger

        • System Requirements

          Operating System
          • Microsoft Windows XP (SP2)
          • Microsoft Windows Vista
          Processor
          Pentium III 500 MHz
          RAM memory
          128 MB RAM
          Hard disk space
          200 MB
          USB
          Free USB port
          CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.5 metre
          Interfacing
          USB 1.1
          Power
          Supplied via USB cable

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          18.7  cm
          Width
          19.2  cm
          Depth
          9.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.082  kg
          Gross weight
          0.357  kg
          Tare weight
          0.275  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39589 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          30.1  cm
          Height
          22  cm
          Net weight
          0.492  kg
          Gross weight
          2.8  kg
          Tare weight
          2.308  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39590 2
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          75  mm
          Product height
          125  mm
          Product weight (g)
          82 g
          Product width
          35  mm

