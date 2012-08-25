  • 2 year warranty

    LED Bike lights

    Saferide

    SRFB80ALX1
    3 Awards
    • Feel safe, ride safe Feel safe, ride safe Feel safe, ride safe
      -{discount-value}

      LED Bike lights Saferide

      SRFB80ALX1
      3 Awards

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 80 battery-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      LED Bike lights Saferide

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 80 battery-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design. See all benefits

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 80 battery-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      LED Bike lights Saferide

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 80 battery-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design. See all benefits

        Feel safe, ride safe

        High performance battery front Bikelight

        • 80 LUX
        • Battery driven
        • White glossy
        Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (80 lux)

        Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (80 lux)

        Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (80 lux). These high quality LEDs have been designed for the automotive industry and are now available to provide safety for bikers on the road.

        New generation of high-power Luxeon LEDs

        New generation of high-power Luxeon LEDs

        To ensure best visibility, our bikelights come equipped with high-power Luxeon LEDs. These high quality LEDs have been designed for the automotive industry and are now available to provide safety for bikers on the road.

        Motorcycle performance: up to 60 metres road illumination

        Motorcycle performance: up to 60 metres road illumination

        Motorcycle performance: up to 60 metres homogeneous road illumination

        Glare free beam

        Glare free beam

        Long life LED technology

        Long life LED technology

        Technical Specifications

        • Maximum visibility

          Motorcycle-like performance
          up to 60 metres
          Wide beam
          220 lumens
          Colour temperature
          5500 K
          Light output
          80 lux

        • Power

          Battery
          4 AA Li-ion batteries

        • Run-time

          City-Eco mode
          8 hours
          High-power
          up to 2 hours

        • Ease of use

          Application
          • Day
          • Night
          Easy installation
          Yes
          Long life LED technology
          Yes
          USB charger
          Yes
          Waterproof aluminium housing
          Yes

        • Certification

          German certification
          StVZO certification

