Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Perfect replacement

    Universal remote control

    SRP2008B/86
    Find support for this product
    • Great value for money Great value for money Great value for money
      -{discount-value}
      TV all
      Tier 1 - A

      Perfect replacement Universal remote control

      SRP2008B/86
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Great value for money

      A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Great value for money

      A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Perfect replacement

        Perfect replacement

        Universal remote control

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Great value for money

        Replaces up to 8 remotes

        • 8-in-1

        Well-grouped buttons for easy access to specific functions

        The buttons of the remote are conveniently grouped together to easily access and operate specific device functions (example: all DVD functions in one area).

        URC support service via dedicated website

        Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

        Compatible with more than 800 brands

        Full compatibility with over 800 brands.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Pre-programmed for Philips
          Yes
          Regulatory approvals
          CE Mark
          Shock proof
          Yes
          Supported devices
          • CABLE
          • DVB-T
          • DVD
          • DVDR-HDD combo
          • SAT
          • TV
          • VCR

        • Infrared Capabilities

          Number of brands in database
          Over 800
          Operating distance
          33 ft (10 m)
          Transmitting LEDs
          1
          Universal IR code database
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          AAA

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          27.5  cm
          Width
          14.5  cm
          Depth
          2.9  cm
          Net weight
          0.145  kg
          Gross weight
          0.183  kg
          Tare weight
          0.038  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 49329 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging

        • Setup

          Setup Method
          on device

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          29.9  cm
          Width
          16.9  cm
          Height
          19.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.87  kg
          Gross weight
          1.58  kg
          Tare weight
          0.71  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 49329 2
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.