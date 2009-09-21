Perfect replacement
Universal remote control SRP2008B/86
Perfect replacement Universal remote control SRP2008B/86
Great value for money
A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great value for money
A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices. See all benefits
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
Perfect replacement
Universal remote control
- {discount-value}
Great value for money
Replaces up to 8 remotes
Well-grouped buttons for easy access to specific functions
The buttons of the remote are conveniently grouped together to easily access and operate specific device functions (example: all DVD functions in one area).
URC support service via dedicated website
Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.
Compatible with more than 800 brands
Full compatibility with over 800 brands.
Technical Specifications
-
Convenience
- Pre-programmed for Philips
-
Yes
- Regulatory approvals
-
CE Mark
- Shock proof
-
Yes
- Supported devices
-
-
CABLE
-
DVB-T
-
DVD
-
DVDR-HDD combo
-
SAT
-
TV
-
VCR
-
Infrared Capabilities
- Number of brands in database
-
Over 800
- Operating distance
-
33 ft (10 m)
- Transmitting LEDs
-
1
- Universal IR code database
-
Yes
-
Power
- Battery type
-
AAA
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
27.5
cm
- Width
-
14.5
cm
- Depth
-
2.9
cm
- Net weight
-
0.145
kg
- Gross weight
-
0.183
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.038
kg
- EAN
-
87 12581 49329 5
- Number of products included
-
1
- Packaging type
-
Blister
- Type of shelf placement
-
Hanging
-
Setup
- Setup Method
-
on device
-
Outer Carton
- Length
-
29.9
cm
- Width
-
16.9
cm
- Height
-
19.4
cm
- Net weight
-
0.87
kg
- Gross weight
-
1.58
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.71
kg
- GTIN
-
1 87 12581 49329 2
- Number of consumer packages
-
6
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.