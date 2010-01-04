Search terms

      Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. The ergonomic design, XL buttons and fluorescent glow buttons make it an easy-to-use remote, even in the dark. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Quick and Easy Setup

      Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. The ergonomic design, XL buttons and fluorescent glow buttons make it an easy-to-use remote, even in the dark. See all benefits

        • 4 in 1
        • glow button
        SimpleSetup is an exclusive feature of Philips

        SimpleSetup is an exclusive feature of Philips

        Setup your universal remote control fast and easily thanks to the innovative SimpleSetup feature which only requires 3 simple steps: 1. Look up the brand code for your device and enter it into the remote 2. Press the on/off button until your device goes off 3. Check that all keys are working. Ready!

        Certified Green Product: Strong commitment to sustainability

        Certified Green Product: Strong commitment to sustainability

        Certified by Royal Philips Electronics as a Green Product. Green Product means performance of the device is at least 10% better than main competitors on very important sustainability issues (e.g. energy efficiency, product weight, lifecycle management, etc.).

        Natural fit and comfortable to hold

        The remote shape fits perfectly in your hand for natural, balanced operation. It looks great too!

        URC support service via dedicated website

        Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

        Big buttons increase operability and readability

        Big buttons are larger size buttons on a remote to help read the label better. Additionally, pressing the button becomes more convenient, as the size has increased by 2 mm compared to the standard button remote size.

        Operate the remote in the dark with fluorescent buttons

        The buttons of the remote are fluorescent, making them glow in the dark and enabling operation of the remote in the dark.

        Compatible with more than 1000 brands

        Full compatibility with over 1000 brands.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          29.9  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Width
          16.9  cm
          Gross weight
          1.684  kg
          Height
          19.4  cm
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 49291 2
          Net weight
          0.624  kg
          Tare weight
          1.06  kg

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes
          Number of keys
          45
          Regulatory approvals
          CE Mark
          Language support
          EN/RU/CS/EL/PL/HU/SK/RO/HR/BG/SL/UK
          Pre-programmed for Philips
          Yes
          Supported devices
          • Blu-ray player
          • CABLE
          • DVB-T
          • DVD
          • DVDR-HDD combo
          • SAT
          • TV
          • VCR

        • Power

          Batteries included
          Yes
          Battery type
          AAA
          Battery lifetime
          12 months
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          27.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Card
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          14.5  cm
          Depth
          3.4  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 49291 5
          Gross weight
          0.228  kg
          Net weight
          0.104  kg
          Tare weight
          0.124  kg

        • Infrared Capabilities

          Operating distance
          33 ft (10 m)
          Transmitting LEDs
          1
          Universal IR code database
          Yes
          Number of brands in database
          Over 1000
          Carrier frequency range
          24–55 kHz
          Transmission angle
          45  degree

        • Setup

          Setup Method
          SimpleSetup

