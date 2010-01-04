Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Quick and Easy Setup
Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. Thanks to the ergonomic design, backlit buttons and soft touch finishing, this remote is easy to use and fits perfectly in your hand See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Quick and Easy Setup
Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. Thanks to the ergonomic design, backlit buttons and soft touch finishing, this remote is easy to use and fits perfectly in your hand See all benefits
Universal remote control
Total:
recurring payment
Setup your universal remote control fast and easily thanks to the innovative SimpleSetup feature which only requires 3 simple steps: 1. Look up the brand code for your device and enter it into the remote 2. Press the on/off button until your device goes off 3. Check that all keys are working. Ready!
Certified by Royal Philips Electronics as a Green Product. Green Product means performance of the device is at least 10% better than main competitors on very important sustainability issues (e.g. energy efficiency, product weight, lifecycle management, etc.).
The remote shape fits perfectly in your hand for natural, balanced operation. It looks great too!
Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.
Big buttons are larger size buttons on a remote to help read the label better. Additionally, pressing the button becomes more convenient, as the size has increased by 2 mm compared to the standard button remote size.
Convenient backlit buttons make it easy to use the remote even in the dark.
The back of the remote is soft-coated, giving it an overall smooth grip. This special coating is also anti-slip.
Learning ability of new/unknown functions from original remote to your Philips Universal Remote Control ensures future proofness.
Full compatibility with over 1200 brands.
Outer Carton
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Infrared Capabilities
Setup
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.