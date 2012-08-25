  • 2 year warranty

    Be seen Be seen Be seen
      LED Bike lights Saferide

      SRRBLGBLX1

      Be seen

      Be seen thanks to our unique Lightring technology. Our Saferide LED Bicycle rear light battery driven offers a distinctive light signature. It will signal your presence on the road to other users and improve your safety on the road.

      LED Bike lights Saferide

      Be seen

      Be seen

        Be seen

        Outstanding 220° visibility for maximum safety

        • Lightring
        • Battery driven
        Splashproof plastic housing: IP63

        Splashproof plastic housing: IP63

        As well as resisting knocks, the case is water resistant, and conforms to IP63.

        Long-Life LED technology

        Long-Life LED technology

        The Philips long-life LED technology requires no maintenance and will provide you a very intense light for optimum vision and fatigue-free work.

        220° side visibility

        220° side visibility

        Be seen earlier thanks to the Lightring technology. Light is indirectly diffused through a glowing ring at a wide angle. The 220° side visibility will ensure you have a safe ride.

        Can be mounted on all tubes up to 38 mm

        Can be mounted on all tubes up to 38 mm

        By utilising the seat post holder accessory, the rear light can also be fitted on all tubes up to 38 mm.

        Technical Specifications

        • Maximum visibility

          City
          LightRing

        • Ease of use

          Application
          • Day
          • Night
          Easy installation
          Yes
          Long life LED technology
          Yes

        • Certification

          German certification
          StVZO certification

