As a precaution, Philips is voluntarily recalling all seven Digital Video Baby monitor models in the SCD620 series, produced between January 2016 and March 2018. The products that might be affected are:

SCD620/79

SCD620/78

SCD620/93

SCD620/52

SCD620/26

SCD620/05

SCD620/01

In very rare cases, the battery in the parent unit can overheat while plugged into the electrical connection. This poses a potential fire hazard.

To check if your product is affected click here.