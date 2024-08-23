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How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother

Manually check your Philips Avent Soother before each use. Use this instructional video on how to do a safety check on your Philips Avent Soother. The same instructions apply to the Philips Avent Soothie.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF087/17 , SCF087/15 , SCF087/14 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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