    How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?

    Published on 08 August 2023
    There are two speed setting options available. You can select the low-speed or the high-speed setting by pressing the on/off button, or by sliding the speed setting slide up. 

    If you press the on/off button once, the Philips Epilator starts on a high-speed setting (setting II). If you press on/off again, the speed setting changes to a low speed (setting I). When you press the on/off button the third time, your epilator switches off.

    Note: The Essential epilator is equipped with 2 speed settings. When using the shaving head, there is only 1 speed setting available. This setting is most ideal for shaving.

