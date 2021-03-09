Every time I remove the pump from the breast at the end of the pumping session there is a little bit of milk in the cushion which then leaks out. How can I prevent this?
If you experience a slight leaking at the end of the feeding when you remove the pump from the breast, see below for a simple solution that will help prevent this from happening:
Lean slightly forward when removing the pump from the breast
At the end of the pumping session, when the amount of milk expressed from the breast begins to decrease, the pressure of the milk coming out of the nipple also decreases, which means that the milk does not get as far in the cushion as it does at the beginning of the session. To prevent your precious milk from dripping out of the cushion when you remove it from the breast, try leaning forward slightly. This will ensure that the rest of the milk flows in the right direction and does not stay in the cushion. You can then carefully pour this milk into the bottle after removing the pump body from the bottle.
