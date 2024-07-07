ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

Support homepage

Philips Support

How do I assemble the Philips Avent manual breast pump?

This article relates to the Philips Avent breast pumps shown below. 
 
To assemble your Philips Avent manual breast pump, follow the provided steps.

Note: Make sure that you have cleaned and disinfected all parts of the breast pump that come into contact with breast milk before use.

How do I assemble the Philips Avent manual breast pump?

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/01 , SCF430/13 , SCF430/10 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage