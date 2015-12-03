Philips AVENT - Baby and toddler recipes

Sign up to get Philips Avent emails full of advice and helpful offers at every stage of your pregnancy and baby’s development
Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
When your baby is ready for their first solids, start by puréeing just one type of fruit or vegetable and then gradually try introducing new types.
Most fruits or vegetables can be prepared in the same basic way. Great foods to start off with are peaches, apples, pears, pumpkin, cauliflower or broccoli. Usually one piece of fruit makes one serving.
Ingredients
1 apple
1 pear
Makes 2 servings.
Other great combinations are banana and apricot, or peach and plum.
Method
1 potato
1 small broccoli
Makes 2 servings.
Other great vegetable combinations are peas, carrots, marrow and sweet potato.
Method
1 tomato, skinned, seeds removed and chopped
1/3 aubergine, peeled and sliced
1 Tbsp raisins
2 Tbsp cooked rice
Pinch of cinnamon (optional)
Method
1 tomato, skinned, seeds removed and chopped
1 small potato, peeled and diced
1oz chicken breast, chopped
Method
1 small potato, peeled and diced
3oz broccoli, washed, peeled and chopped finely
1oz cod
Method
From 6 to 7 months onwards you can start giving your child chunkier food to eat – small, soft pieces of food stimulate chewing practice.
2 potatoes, peeled and diced
1 courgette, washed and chopped
1 aubergine, washed and chopped
5oz mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
1 onion, peeled and sliced
Several cloves of garlic
Fresh sprigs of rosemary
Salt
Freshly ground pepper
Mild olive oil
Serves two adults and one baby. Ready in 60 minutes.
Method
1.5oz spaghetti
1 small tomato, skinned, seeds removed and chopped
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
1 Tbsp frozen peas
1.5oz lean ground beef
Mild olive oil or vegetable-based margarine
Method
2oz broccoli, washed and finely chopped
½ nectarine, peeled, stone removed and sliced
30g chicken breast, chopped
Mild olive oil or vegetable-based margarine
1.5oz rice
Method
One year olds can eat a greater variety of foods and are ready to join in the family meal time routine. You can start adding a little salt to your child’s food but herbs and spices are better for flavour. Be sure to give your child time to get used to any new tastes and textures.
4oz couscous
1 tomato, skinned, seeds removed and chopped
¼ onion, peeled and finely chopped
½ red or yellow pepper, peeled and finely chopped
¼ courgette, washed and diced
Mild olive oil or vegetable-based margarine
3.5oz ground beef
Dried herbs
Method
2oz penne rigate
2 tomatoes, skinned, seeds removed and chopped or 10-12 cherry tomatoes, halved
1 Tbsp mild olive oil or vegetable-based margarine
Basil
Approx. 0.5oz grated cheese
Method
2oz rice
5 green beans
2 carrots
2 florets cauliflower
1.5oz chicken breast
1-2 teaspoons peanut butter (optional)
Method
Please be aware that the information given in these articles is only intended as general advice and should in no way be taken as a substitute for professional medical advice. If you or your family or your child is suffering from symptoms or conditions which are severe or persistent or you need specific medical advice, please seek professional medical assistance. Philips AVENT cannot be held responsible for any damages that result from the use of the information provided on this website.
Toddler food – a balanced diet
Teething: your baby’s first teeth
Toddler mealtime tips
Easy recipes for kids