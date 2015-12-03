Something hot is coming to the UK in June! Register now and get 15% off first order
    Mother and child care
    Philips AVENT - Baby and toddler recipes

    Baby and toddler recipes

    When your baby is ready for their first solids, start by puréeing just one type of fruit or vegetable and then gradually try introducing new types.

    Philips AVENT - Baby and toddler recipes

    Basic fruit or vegetable mash

    Ready for more variety

    Soft chews

    Chunkier chews

    Apple and pear mash

    Most fruits or vegetables can be prepared in the same basic way. Great foods to start off with are peaches, apples, pears, pumpkin, cauliflower or broccoli. Usually one piece of fruit makes one serving.

    Ingredients

    1 apple

    1 pear

    Makes 2 servings.

    Other great combinations are banana and apricot, or peach and plum.

    Method

    • Peel apple and pear
    • Remove core and chop
    • Add 10 tablespoons of water in a small pan
    • Cook apple and pear at a low temperature until tender
    • Purée with your mini blender or mash

    Back to recipes

    Broccoli and potato mash

    Ingredients

    1 potato

    1 small broccoli

    Makes 2 servings.

    Other great vegetable combinations are peas, carrots, marrow and sweet potato.

    Method

    • Remove stalks from broccoli and chop into florets
    • Peel, chop and cook potato
    • Put broccoli in a steamer and place over a pan of boiling water
    • Cover and steam for approximately 10 minutes or until tender
    • Purée with your mini blender or mash

    Back to recipes

    Aubergine delish

    Ingredients

    1 tomato, skinned, seeds removed and chopped

    1/3 aubergine, peeled and sliced

    1 Tbsp raisins

    2 Tbsp cooked rice

    Pinch of cinnamon (optional)

    Method

    • Put aubergine and tomato in a pan with some water
    • Bring to boil
    • Add raisins. Go easy on the raisins as their taste can dominate
    • Cook until tender (approx 15 minutes)
    • Add cinnamon to taste
    • Drain, saving some cooking water to thin food if necessary
    • Add rice and purée all ingredients
    • Serve a portion and refrigerate or freeze te rest

    Back to recipes

    Chicken with tomato and potato

    Ingredients

    1 tomato, skinned, seeds removed and chopped

    1 small potato, peeled and diced

    1oz chicken breast, chopped

    Method

    • Put potato and chicken in a pan with some water
    • Bring to boil
    • Simmer until tender (approx 15 minutes)
    • Add tomato for last 2 minutes
    • Drain, saving some cooking water to thin food if necessary
    • Purée ingredients

    Back to recipes

    Cod with broccoli

    Ingredients

    1 small potato, peeled and diced

    3oz broccoli, washed, peeled and chopped finely

    1oz cod

    Method

    • Bring potato and broccoli to boil
    • Add cod and simmer until tender (approx 15 minutes)
    • Purée and add some of your baby's usual milk until a suitable consistency

    Back to recipes

    From 6 to 7 months onwards you can start giving your child chunkier food to eat – small, soft pieces of food stimulate chewing practice.

    Vegetable medley

    Ingredients

    2 potatoes, peeled and diced

    1 courgette, washed and chopped

    1 aubergine, washed and chopped

    5oz mushrooms, cleaned and sliced

    1 onion, peeled and sliced

    Several cloves of garlic

    Fresh sprigs of rosemary

    Salt

    Freshly ground pepper

    Mild olive oil


    Serves two adults and one baby. Ready in 60 minutes.

    Method

    • Preheat oven to 200°C
    • Grease an oven dish with olive oil
    • Put potatoes and vegetables in the dish
    • Slide several cloves of garlic and sprigs of rosemary in between
    • Reserve a portion without garlic, onion, herbs and spices for the baby
    • Sprinkle with olive oil
    • Cook in the centre of the oven for 45 minutes, covered in aluminium foil for the first 30 minutes
    • For adults, add salt and ground pepper to taste
    • Purée or mash a portion for baby

    Back to recipes

    Saucy spaghetti

    Ingredients

    1.5oz spaghetti

    1 small tomato, skinned, seeds removed and chopped

    2 carrots, peeled and sliced

    1 Tbsp frozen peas

    1.5oz lean ground beef

    Mild olive oil or vegetable-based margarine

    Method

    • Cook spaghetti according to instructions on the packet
    • Cook carrots and peas for the last 5 minutes with the spaghetti
    • Add tomato for final minute
    • Heat olive oil or margarine and fry ground beef until well done (approx. 10 minutes)
    • Drain spaghetti and vegetables, saving some cooking water
    • Purée or mash until desired consistency

    Back to recipes

    Chicken and rice

    Ingredients

    2oz broccoli, washed and finely chopped

    ½ nectarine, peeled, stone removed and sliced

    30g chicken breast, chopped

    Mild olive oil or vegetable-based margarine

    1.5oz rice

    Method

    • Heat about 3floz water in a saucepan
    • Add rice and boil gently until cooked
    • Add broccoli and nectarine for last 6-8 minutes
    • Most of the cooking water will evaporate
    • Fry chicken in olive oil or margarine until well done (approx. 10 minutes)
    • Mix chicken with rice, nectarine and broccoli
    • Purée or mash until desired consistency

    Back to recipes

    One year olds can eat a greater variety of foods and are ready to join in the family meal time routine. You can start adding a little salt to your child’s food but herbs and spices are better for flavour. Be sure to give your child time to get used to any new tastes and textures.

    Couscous with vegetable mash

    Ingredients

    4oz couscous

    1 tomato, skinned, seeds removed and chopped

    ¼ onion, peeled and finely chopped

    ½ red or yellow pepper, peeled and finely chopped

    ¼ courgette, washed and diced

    Mild olive oil or vegetable-based margarine

    3.5oz ground beef

    Dried herbs

    Method

    • Cook couscous according to instructions on the packet
    • Heat olive oil or margarine in a frying pan
    • Fry ground beef until well browned
    • Add onion, pepper, courgette and tomato
    • Add dried herbs to taste
    • Boil gently until vegetables are tender (approx 10 minutes)
    • Serve a portion and refrigerate or freeze remainder

    Back to recipes

    Pasta mash

    Ingredients

    2oz penne rigate

    2 tomatoes, skinned, seeds removed and chopped or 10-12 cherry tomatoes, halved

    1 Tbsp mild olive oil or vegetable-based margarine

    Basil

    Approx. 0.5oz grated cheese

    Method

    • Cook penne rigate according to the instructions on the package
    • Heat olive oil or margarine in a frying pan or wok
    • Fry tomatoes on a low heat until reduced to a pulp
    • Add basil to taste
    • Drain penne rigate and add to tomato sauce
    • Mix in grated cheese

    Back to recipes

    Fried rice

    Ingredients

    2oz rice

    5 green beans

    2 carrots

    2 florets cauliflower

    1.5oz chicken breast

    1-2 teaspoons peanut butter (optional)

    Method

    • Cook rice according to instructions on package
    • Wash vegetables and finely chop
    • Dice chicken breast
    • Cook vegetables and chicken in a small amount of water until done (approx. 15 minutes)
    • Drain and add rice
    • Add peanut butter to taste and mix thoroughly

    Back to recipes

    Please be aware that the information given in these articles is only intended as general advice and should in no way be taken as a substitute for professional medical advice. If you or your family or your child is suffering from symptoms or conditions which are severe or persistent or you need specific medical advice, please seek professional medical assistance. Philips AVENT cannot be held responsible for any damages that result from the use of the information provided on this website.

