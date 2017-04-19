2 year warranty
Discontinued
Soothe with the comfort of air
6–18m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2-pack
Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
4.6
of 5
17
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Grandparent1
19/04/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.
This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Ruby
19/04/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.
This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Donna1987
07/02/2015
United Kingdom
Only soother daughter will accept!
We love avent soothers and my daughter uses the avent natural Bottles too, these seem to go perfectly. I don't particularly love many of the designs though, sadly. So bought another brand as they were quite cute but baby was NOT having it at all. She loves her avent soothers :-) baby wins! Handle is perfect for carrying around with baby, soother can go in either way and is easy for baby to keep in.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
No. 1 global soother brand
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year