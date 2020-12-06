Search terms
In just one click, turn your Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner: simply remove your brush head, replace it with the TongueCare+ tongue brush, and you're all set.
Eliminate odor-causing bacteria
Up to a whopping 85% of breath odor comes from bacteria at the back of your tongue. Use the BreathRx Antibacterial Tongue Spray to blast odor-causing bacteria. Your breath mints won't know where to look.
Gently clean away tongue debris
Once you've given bacteria an antibacterial blast, use the TongueCare+ tongue brush to give your tongue a gentle, deep clean. It's designed to remove bacteria from the grooves and ridges of your tongue, and clicks on just like a regular brush head.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Give bad breath a one-two punch:
Fact: Acidic breakfast foods can weaken your enamel for about 45 minutes after you've eaten.
Tip: Brush before breakfast, and rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash after you've eaten.
Fact: As your bristles wear out they start to remove less plaque.
Tip: If your blue reminder bristles fade before three months of use, it's time to replace your brush head.
Fact: Over four million patients whitened to a beautiful, white smile with Philip Zoom!
Tip: Special occasion coming up? Whitening can give you a brighter, more confident smile.