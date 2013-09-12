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  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

190V4LSB/00

4.3
| (12) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it's a great choice!
See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 19" (48.3 cm)

LED technology for vivid colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

12

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

3
1

12/09/2013

België

België

Tres tres bon moniteur

Rien a redire pour le momment Image exellente temp de reponse formidable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

02/09/2013

Italia

Italia

Lo uso casa anche per il lavoro, sono un disegnatore, e mi trovo molto bene.

Rapporto qualita' prezzo, ottime, sono un disegnatore, la qualita', grafica e' buona, logicamente le dimensioni per il mio lavoro sono piccole, mi serviva un secondo monitor anche per altri motivi, ma in generale va' bene !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Monitor LCD con retroilluminazione LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Monitor LCD con retroilluminazione LED

29/07/2013

France

France

Excellente qualité d'image.

Très bon rapport qualité/prix. Il s'adapte très facilement à la résolution optimale. Menu facilement accessible.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

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