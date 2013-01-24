Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LCD TV

    19PFL5403D/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Brilliant design, powerful performance. Brilliant design, powerful performance. Brilliant design, powerful performance.
      -{discount-value}

      LCD TV

      19PFL5403D/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Brilliant design, powerful performance.

      Style and performance meet in one complete experience. Combining HD display, Digital Crystal Clear and fantastic invisible sound, this Flat TV provides brilliant design and powerful performance for years to come. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LCD TV

      Brilliant design, powerful performance.

      Style and performance meet in one complete experience. Combining HD display, Digital Crystal Clear and fantastic invisible sound, this Flat TV provides brilliant design and powerful performance for years to come. See all benefits

      Brilliant design, powerful performance.

      Style and performance meet in one complete experience. Combining HD display, Digital Crystal Clear and fantastic invisible sound, this Flat TV provides brilliant design and powerful performance for years to come. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LCD TV

      Brilliant design, powerful performance.

      Style and performance meet in one complete experience. Combining HD display, Digital Crystal Clear and fantastic invisible sound, this Flat TV provides brilliant design and powerful performance for years to come. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LCD TV

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Brilliant design, powerful performance.

        • 48 cm (19")
        • integrated digital
        Superb audio enjoyment from unique invisible speakers

        Superb audio enjoyment from unique invisible speakers

        An invisible sound system that blends perfectly with the design of the cabinet. It gives a clear and spacious sound stage that is complementary to the rich viewing experience.

        EasyLink: easy control of TV and connected device via HDMI CEC

        EasyLink: easy control of TV and connected device via HDMI CEC

        EasyLink uses the HDMI CEC industry standard protocol to share functionality between connected devices and the TV. With EasyLink only one remote control is needed to operate main functionalities on your TV and connected devices. EasyLink uses the standard HDMI cable to transfer system commands. It works between all electronic devices equipped with HDMI CEC.

        Digital Crystal Clear for detail depth and clarity

        Digital Crystal Clear for detail depth and clarity

        Digital Crystal Clear is a package of picture innovations that digitally adjusts and optimises picture quality to optimal contrast, colour and sharpness levels. It's like watching vivid cinema-like images.

        HD Ready for the highest quality display of HD signals

        HD Ready for the highest quality display of HD signals

        Enjoy the exceptional picture quality of High Definition pictures and be fully prepared for HD sources like HDTV set-top boxes and Blu-ray discs. HD Ready is a protected label that offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan. It conforms to strict standards laid out by EICTA to offer an HD screen that displays the benefits of the resolution and picture quality of a High Definition signal. It has a universal connection for both analogue YPbPr and uncompressed Digital connection of DVI or HDMI, supporting HDCP. It can display 720p, and 1080i signals at 50 and 60 Hz.

        Incredible Surround for enhanced audio enjoyment

        Incredible Surround for enhanced audio enjoyment

        Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

        HD LCD display, with a 1440 x 900p resolution

        This WXGA+ display with state-of-the-art LCD screen technology gives you widescreen HD resolution of 1440 x 900p pixels. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Up to 5 ms response time for clear, fast-moving action

        Response time measures signal reaction speed in milliseconds. A faster response time is better as it eliminates visible image artefacts that could dampen your experience when viewing fast-moving images or objects. In this case, this LCD panel gives you a 5 ms response time so that you can watch your LCD TV with a clear, fast-moving action.

        Integrated Digital Tuner for DVB-T reception

        The integrated Digital DVB-T tuner lets you receive digital terrestrial TV without an additional set top box. Enjoy quality TV clutter free.

        2 HDMI inputs for full digital HD connection in one cable

        HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analogue signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backwards-compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection. With 2 HDMI inputs you can connect multiple HD sources, for instance an HD set-top box and a Blu-ray player. Your TV is fully prepared for the HD future.

        PC-input allows you to use your TV as a PC monitor

        With PC input you can connect your TV to a computer using a VGA cable and use the TV as a PC monitor.

        Smart mode selects a perfect mode for what you are watching

        The optimum picture and sound depends on various aspects like the video source, content type, surroundings of the room, type of display device etc. Smart Mode has predefined picture and sound settings conveniently pre-set by the way you use your TV. The ‘Personal’ setting, allows you to define the picture settings according to your preference, store it and gain easy access for future selection. All these conveniently built into your TV for optimal settings.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          Widescreen
          Brightness
          300  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Viewing angle
          170º (H)/160º (V)
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          19  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          48  cm
          Display screen type
          LCD WXGA+ Active Matrix TFT
          Panel resolution
          1440 x 900p
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • White stretch
          • Digital Crystal Clear
          • Progressive scan
          • Smart Picture
          Screen enhancement
          Anti-Reflection coated screen

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60 Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60 Hz
          • 480p, 60 Hz
          • 576i, 50 Hz
          • 576p, 50 Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 50, 60 Hz

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 3 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Incredible Surround
          • Smart Sound
          Sound System
          • Mono
          • Stereo

        • Convenience

          Clock
          • Sleep Timer
          • Start timer
          • Stop timer
          Connection Enhancement
          Easy link
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto Programme Naming
          • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
          • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
          • Autostore
          • Fine Tuning
          • PLL Digital Tuning
          • Plug and Play
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • On-Screen Display
          • Programme List
          • Side Control
          Electronic Programme Guide
          • Now + Next EPG
          • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Picture in Picture
          Text dual screen
          Remote Control
          TV
          Remote control type
          RCPF05E08B
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • 4:3
          • Movie expand 14:9
          • Movie expand 16:9
          • Subtitle Zoom
          • Super Zoom
          • Widescreen
          Teletext
          100-page Smart Text
          Smart mode
          • Movie
          • Personal
          • Power saver
          • Standard
          • Vivid

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Input
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          TV system
          • PAL I
          • PAL B/G
          • PAL D/K
          • SECAM B/G
          • SECAM D/K
          • SECAM L/L'
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • SECAM
          • PAL
          Digital TV
          DVB Terrestrial*
          Tuner bands
          • Hyperband
          • S-Channel
          • UHF
          • VHF

        • Connectivity

          Ext 1 Scart
          • Audio L/R
          • CVBS in/out
          • RGB
          Ext 2
          • S-video in
          • CVBS in
          • Audio L/R in
          Ext 3
          • YPbPr
          • Audio L/R in
          HDMI 1
          HDMI v1.3
          HDMI 2
          HDMI v1.3
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System standby
          Other connections
          • Headphone out
          • PC Audio in
          • PC-In VGA
          • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
          • Common Interface

        • Power

          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Mains power
          100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
          Power consumption
          50  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          475  mm
          Set Height
          334  mm
          Set Depth
          71  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          475  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          387  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          160  mm
          Product weight
          4.5  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          5  kg
          Box width
          567  mm
          Box height
          399  mm
          Box depth
          215  mm
          VESA wall mount compatible
          100 x 100 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Tabletop stand
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item