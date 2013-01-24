HD Ready for the highest quality display of HD signals

Enjoy the exceptional picture quality of High Definition pictures and be fully prepared for HD sources like HDTV set-top boxes and Blu-ray discs. HD Ready is a protected label that offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan. It conforms to strict standards laid out by EICTA to offer an HD screen that displays the benefits of the resolution and picture quality of a High Definition signal. It has a universal connection for both analogue YPbPr and uncompressed Digital connection of DVI or HDMI, supporting HDCP. It can display 720p, and 1080i signals at 50 and 60 Hz.