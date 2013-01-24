Home
    19S4QAB/01
    • Essential features, efficient performance Essential features, efficient performance Essential features, efficient performance
      Essential features, efficient performance

      The Philips display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity. See all benefits

        Essential features, efficient performance

        for maximum productivity

        • S Line
        • 19" (48.3 cm)
        • 1280 x 1024 (SXGA)
        IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

        IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

        IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

        SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

        SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

        SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

        Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

        A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

        SmartControl for easy performance tuning

        PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multi-level On-Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way

        SmartPower: Up to 50% power saving

        SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyses the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs

        PVC-BFR free housing

        This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)

        100% recyclable packaging

        Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In selected models, we utilise >= 65% Post-Consumer Recycled plastics, ensuring reduction in waste. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead and Mercury. Our display housing is made up of PVC/BFR-free material. For more information, please visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

        Zero mercury content

        Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          IPS-ADS LCD
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          19 inch/48.3 cm
          Effective viewing area
          374.78 x 299.83 mm
          Display Screen Coating
          Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
          Aspect ratio
          5:4
          Optimum resolution
          1280 x 1024 @ 60 Hz
          Response time (typical)
          5 ms (Grey to Grey)*
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          SmartContrast
          20,000,000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.293 x 0.293 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 178º (H)/178º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Picture enhancement
          SmartImage
          Display colours
          16.7 M
          Scanning Frequency
          30–83 kHz (H)/56–76 Hz (V)
          sRGB
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
          • VGA (Analogue)
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green
          Audio (In/Out)
          • PC audio-in
          • Headphone out

        • Convenience

          Built-in Speakers
          1.5 W x 2
          User convenience
          • SmartImage
          • Volume
          • SmartPower
          • Menu
          • Power On/Off
          Control software
          SmartControl Premium
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          • Windows 8.1 / 8 / 7

        • Stand

          Tilt
          -5/20  degree

        • Power

          ECO mode
          8 W (typ.)
          On mode
          11.13 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
          Standby mode
          <0.3 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          <0.3 W (typ.)
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • Built-in
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (mm)
          404 x 418 x 194  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          404 x 346 x 61  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          465 x 457 x 139  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          3.20  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          2.80  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          4.82  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0°C to 40°C  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20°C to 60°C  °C
          Relative humidity
          20%-80  %
          MTBF (demonstrated)
          70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • EnergyStar 8.0
          • EPEAT*
          • TCO Certified
          • RoHS
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %
          Recycled material
          25%
          Specific Substances
          • PVC/BFR free housing
          • Mercury free
          • Lead free

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • CE Mark
          • FCC Class B
          • SEMKO
          • BSMI
          • GS
          • ERGO
          • WEEE
          • PSB
          • C-Tick
          • cETLus
          • TUV Ergo
          • TUV/GS
          • UKRAINIAN
          • CCC
          • CECP

        • Cabinet

          Front bezel
          Black
          Rear cover
          Black
          Foot
          Black
          Finish
          Texture

            • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
            • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
            • Response time value equal to SmartResponse