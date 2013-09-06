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Discontinued

BrillianceIPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

229C4QHSB/00

5
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Stunningly beautiful
The new Philips Blade 2 monitor with stylish, ultra slim design and wide view IPS display is ready for brilliant performance
See all benefits

Ultra Slim high-performance IPS display

Stunningly beautiful

  • Blade 2

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

  • Full HD display

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

SmartImage: Optimised user-friendly display experience

SmartImage: Optimised user-friendly display experience

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimised display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

Stylish, ultra-slim design for modern looks

The new range of Philips monitors uses the latest new-generation ultra-slim LED, thereby allowing designs to be much slimmer than previous generations. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look aesthetically pleasing, but also save space on the desk!!

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/09/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Perfecte beeldkwaliteit, ook voor het bewerken van fotos

Mooi super slank design, was eerst wat verrast over het feit van een aparte voeding. Echter was ook blij verrast met het geringe gewicht van de unit zelf. Zo heeft alles zijn voors en tegens. Prima beeldkwaliteit, maar mis toch wel een hoogteverstelling. Blij met de uitgebreide instellingsmogelijkheden van het beeld, zeker ook gezien het feit dat hij zal worden gebruikt bij fotobewerkingen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 249C4QHSB AMVA LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 249C4QHSB AMVA LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

14/06/2014

België

België

Philips IPS Led

nice design en hopelijk gaat hij redelijk lang mee

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 239C4QHSB IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 239C4QHSB IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

23/04/2013

France

France

la simplicité d'utilisation est relative

Dans l'ensemble ce moniteur me donne satisfaction. La seule chose que je lui reprocherais est une certaine difficulté pour l'utilisation de la touche tactile marche-arrêt qui se trouve au centre du pied. Cela ne marche pas à tous les coups que ce soit pour l'allumage ou pour l'extinction.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 249C4QHSB Moniteur LCD AMVA, rétroéclairage LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 249C4QHSB Moniteur LCD AMVA, rétroéclairage LED

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