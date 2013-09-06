2 year warranty
Discontinued
229C4QHSB/00
Blade 2
21.5" (54.6 cm)
Full HD display
IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimised display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
The new range of Philips monitors uses the latest new-generation ultra-slim LED, thereby allowing designs to be much slimmer than previous generations. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look aesthetically pleasing, but also save space on the desk!!
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
willem123
06/09/2013
Nederland
Perfecte beeldkwaliteit, ook voor het bewerken van fotos
Mooi super slank design, was eerst wat verrast over het feit van een aparte voeding. Echter was ook blij verrast met het geringe gewicht van de unit zelf. Zo heeft alles zijn voors en tegens. Prima beeldkwaliteit, maar mis toch wel een hoogteverstelling. Blij met de uitgebreide instellingsmogelijkheden van het beeld, zeker ook gezien het feit dat hij zal worden gebruikt bij fotobewerkingen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 249C4QHSB AMVA LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 249C4QHSB AMVA LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Brainzz
14/06/2014
België
Philips IPS Led
nice design en hopelijk gaat hij redelijk lang mee
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239C4QHSB IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239C4QHSB IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight
mecnassi
23/04/2013
France
la simplicité d'utilisation est relative
Dans l'ensemble ce moniteur me donne satisfaction. La seule chose que je lui reprocherais est une certaine difficulté pour l'utilisation de la touche tactile marche-arrêt qui se trouve au centre du pied. Cela ne marche pas à tous les coups que ce soit pour l'allumage ou pour l'extinction.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 249C4QHSB Moniteur LCD AMVA, rétroéclairage LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 249C4QHSB Moniteur LCD AMVA, rétroéclairage LED