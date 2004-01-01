Other items in the box
- Screws
- User Manual
- Warranty Leaflet
Universal wall mount with tilt function
With this high-quality wall mount you can mount your Hospitality TV on the wall and save space in your Hotel Room. This wall mount is easy to install and will be a clean and neat solution
Wall mount
With the tilt function, the viewing angle of the TV will increase and you can offer your guest the optimal viewing position.
By hanging the TV on the wall, the hotel room will have a more modern look and will also look more spacious.
To optimise the guest comfort, this wall mount has a Tilt function which increases the viewing angle of the TV.
With this wall mount you will not only save space in your room, you also won't need special furniture to put your TV on.
Not only your TV, but also all the related accessories can be sourced via supplier.
This wall mount can be used for a broad range of Philips hotel TVs.
You will have 5 years warranty on this wall mount.
Dimensions
Accessories
