Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
237E7QDSB/00
Vivid colours, crisp details
This brilliant wide-view display offers vivid colours and crisp details wrapped in an elegant design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.
E Line
23" (58.4 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
dude
07/04/2018
United Kingdom
Value for money
Given the price.. I don't see how you can do better? It works.
This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD monitor
This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD monitor
Rody
27/02/2017
Italia
Verified buyer
Rapporto qualità/prezzo davvero eccellente
Trovo il rapporto qualità/prezzo davvero eccellente.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E7QDSB Monitor LCD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E7QDSB Monitor LCD
Peter57
28/11/2016
Suisse
Verified buyer
Super schöner Bildschirm
Ich habe den Bildschirm gekauft, um das Erscheinungsbild vom 15 Zoll Laptop zu verbessern. Hat alles super geklappt mit dem anschliessen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD-Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD-Monitor
This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work
Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org
"AH-IPS" word mark/trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse