Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
240V5QDSB/01
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it's a great choice!
V Line
24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Aerin
13/06/2018
Nederland
Voldoet helemaal aan mijn verwachting, kwaliteit en prijs
Zeer goed beeld, gebruikersvriendelijk en tegen een aantrekkelijke prijs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite
Steve1
19/09/2017
Deutschland
Toller Monitor zu gutem Preis
Wir haben zwei Stück und sind sehr zufrieden. Guter Monitor zu passablem Preis.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
Denis
17/11/2016
Danmark
Verified buyer
Meget tilfreds
Har købtet 2 af dem, nemt montering, plug'n'play, uden problem. Bang for the bucks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-skærm med SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-skærm med SmartControl Lite
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse