Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
271B8QJEB/00
Clear image, efficient performance
Get your best work done with the Philips 27" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy on the eyes.
B Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!
3.8
of 5
29
Reviews
fredthegoat
24/05/2023
United Kingdom
Philips employee
wowzers!
[Employee of philipsglobal] such a w product, very cool, i am typing from freds dungeon. send help
Pros
everything
Cons
no rizz
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-04-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-04-24
HermanvM
29/05/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Prrima scherm
Het scherm werkt perfect als thuiswerplek, maar ook Netflixen kan goed. Formaat is prima. kwaliteit erg goed. Het scherm kan in hoogte versteld worden, maar ook worden gekanteld
Pros
Mooi beeld, goed formaat
Cons
LCD ipv LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 241B8QJEB LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 241B8QJEB LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-29
Mar4374
22/03/2018
Nederland
Een geweldig geluid
Een mooi product met een geweldig geluid. Aansluitingen/ installeren was zo gedaan. Wat niet te zien was aan de verkoop plaatjes is dat de aansluitingen zoals HDMI kabels in recess van apparaat zitten dus HDMI stekker steekt niet achter uit het apparaat, alleen de kabel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for B8 SkyQuake SoundBar-luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for B8 SkyQuake SoundBar-luidspreker
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.