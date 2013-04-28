2 year warranty
Discontinued
273E3QHSB/00
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
Full HD display
Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in 90 degree pivot mode
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
jck85
28/04/2013
France
Globalement, un très bon produit
Lors de l'installation j'ai dû avoir recours à l'assistance en ligne pour régler un problème de dimension de l'image (présence de bandes noires tout autour de l'écran) : intervention rapide et efficace et problème résolu ! Sa plus grande qualité : l'image, superbe ... et la dimension de l'écran bien sûr, très confortable !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3QHSB Moniteur LCD AMVA, rétroéclairage LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3QHSB Moniteur LCD AMVA, rétroéclairage LED
cipudduzza
23/01/2013
Italia
Abbagliante
Le immagini sono luminosissime e blillanti. Bellissimi contrasti. Non ti fa rimpiangere il tubo catodico
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3QHSB Monitor LCD AMVA, retroilluminazione LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3QHSB Monitor LCD AMVA, retroilluminazione LED
Chrizzly
03/06/2012
Deutschland
Erster Bildschirm der meine Anforderungen erfüllt.
Das Produkt hat dank seines AMVA-Panels einen super Blickwinkel.Zwar schliert das Bild etwas, doch das ist zu verkraften, denn das wird durch guter Kontrast und super Bildqualität wet gemacht. Auch die Größe überzeugt für den attraktiven Preis. Nach einem Asus VS248h, welcher 3 mal fehler aufwies und einem Dell u2312hm, das erkenntliche Lichthöfe hatte und zusätzlich Kontrastarm war, ganz zu schweigen vom bekannten "IPS-Glitzern", hab ich mich für diesen Philips entschieden und dieser stellte mich erst zufrieden!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3QHSB AMVA LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3QHSB AMVA LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung