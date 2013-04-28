ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • High performance AMVA display
  • High performance AMVA display
  • High performance AMVA display
  • High performance AMVA display

Discontinued

AMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

273E3QHSB/00

4.5
| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
High performance AMVA display
Experience super high contrast images on this AMVA LED display. Large in size, with a wide-viewing angle and bright, vivid pictures it's ready to entertain you.
See all benefits

for super high contrast, vivid images

High performance AMVA display

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • Full HD display

AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in 90 degree pivot mode

16:9 Full HD resolution for gaming and video

16:9 Full HD resolution for gaming and video

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.

HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

28/04/2013

France

France

Globalement, un très bon produit

Lors de l'installation j'ai dû avoir recours à l'assistance en ligne pour régler un problème de dimension de l'image (présence de bandes noires tout autour de l'écran) : intervention rapide et efficace et problème résolu ! Sa plus grande qualité : l'image, superbe ... et la dimension de l'écran bien sûr, très confortable !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3QHSB Moniteur LCD AMVA, rétroéclairage LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3QHSB Moniteur LCD AMVA, rétroéclairage LED

23/01/2013

Italia

Italia

Abbagliante

Le immagini sono luminosissime e blillanti. Bellissimi contrasti. Non ti fa rimpiangere il tubo catodico

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3QHSB Monitor LCD AMVA, retroilluminazione LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3QHSB Monitor LCD AMVA, retroilluminazione LED

03/06/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Erster Bildschirm der meine Anforderungen erfüllt.

Das Produkt hat dank seines AMVA-Panels einen super Blickwinkel.Zwar schliert das Bild etwas, doch das ist zu verkraften, denn das wird durch guter Kontrast und super Bildqualität wet gemacht. Auch die Größe überzeugt für den attraktiven Preis. Nach einem Asus VS248h, welcher 3 mal fehler aufwies und einem Dell u2312hm, das erkenntliche Lichthöfe hatte und zusätzlich Kontrastarm war, ganz zu schweigen vom bekannten "IPS-Glitzern", hab ich mich für diesen Philips entschieden und dieser stellte mich erst zufrieden!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3QHSB AMVA LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3QHSB AMVA LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.