Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Tabletop tilt stand
- Warranty leaflet
Dare to be different!
Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance and the immersion of Ambilight, be assured your guests are always part of the action.
Professional LED LCD TV
Total:
Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light from 2 sides of the back of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the colour and brightness of the light to match the TV picture. Thanks to the wall-adaptive function, the colour of the light is perfect, regardless of your wall colour.
The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlights you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.
400 Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) creates extreme motion sharpness for clear and vibrant images in fast action movies. The new Philips PMR standard shows the combined visible effect of the fastest panel refresh rate, HD Natural Motion and unique processing formula, for unprecedented motion sharpness.
This revolutionary 2-in-1 table-top stand can also be used to easily wall-mount your television. The patented design allows for no less than 4 mounting positions: table-top swivel stand, wall-mount with swivel, ultra flat wall-mount and VESA-compatible wall-mounting. With simple mounting and smart levelling, you can make sure that the TV is perfectly horizontal.
The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.
With the Green Button guests have the option to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating costs while involving guests directly.
Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.
Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.
The attractive EPG and channel list include intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics to easily locate your favourite channels.
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.
