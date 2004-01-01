Search terms

    Professional LED LCD TV

    32HFL7406D/10
    • Dare to be different! Dare to be different! Dare to be different!
      -{discount-value}

      Professional LED LCD TV

      32HFL7406D/10

      Dare to be different!

      Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance and the immersion of Ambilight, be assured your guests are always part of the action.

        Dare to be different!

        Dare to be different!

            Professional LED LCD TV

            Professional LED LCD TV

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Dare to be different!

            with Ambilight in an ultra-thin design

            • 32" Signature
            • LED
            • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4
            Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

            Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

            Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light from 2 sides of the back of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the colour and brightness of the light to match the TV picture. Thanks to the wall-adaptive function, the colour of the light is perfect, regardless of your wall colour.

            Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

            Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

            The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlights you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

            400 Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) for superb motion sharpness

            400 Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) for superb motion sharpness

            400 Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) creates extreme motion sharpness for clear and vibrant images in fast action movies. The new Philips PMR standard shows the combined visible effect of the fastest panel refresh rate, HD Natural Motion and unique processing formula, for unprecedented motion sharpness.

            2-in-1 stand for easy use on table and as swivel wall mount

            This revolutionary 2-in-1 table-top stand can also be used to easily wall-mount your television. The patented design allows for no less than 4 mounting positions: table-top swivel stand, wall-mount with swivel, ultra flat wall-mount and VESA-compatible wall-mounting. With simple mounting and smart levelling, you can make sure that the TV is perfectly horizontal.

            Integrated Connectivity Panel

            The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

            Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

            With the Green Button guests have the option to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating costs while involving guests directly.

            Low power consumption

            Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

            Installation menu locking

            Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

            Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

            Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

            Advanced EPG and channel list

            The attractive EPG and channel list include intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics to easily locate your favourite channels.

            One combined channel list for Analogue and Digital channels

            One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

            Technical Specifications

            • Ambilight

              Ambilight light system
              LED-wide colour
              Dimming Function
              Manual and via Light Sensor

            • Picture/Display

              Aspect ratio
              Widescreen
              Diagonal screen size (inch)
              32  inch
              Diagonal screen size (metric)
              81  cm
              Brightness
              450  cd/m²
              Picture enhancement
              • Active Control + Light sensor
              • Digital Noise Reduction
              • Luminance Transient Improver
              • Dynamic contrast enhancement
              • 100 Hz Clear LCD
              • HD Natural Motion
              Panel resolution
              1920 x 1080p
              Dynamic screen contrast
              500,000:1
              Response time (typical)
              2  ms
              Viewing angle
              176º (H)/176º (V)
              Peak Luminance ratio
              65  %
              Screen enhancement
              Anti-Reflection coated screen
              Colour processing
              4 trillion colours (14-bit RGB)

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Aerial Input
              75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
              Tuner bands
              • Hyperband
              • S-Channel
              • UHF
              • VHF
              TV system
              DVB COFDM 2K/8K
              Digital TV
              • DVB-C MPEG4*
              • DVB-T MPEG4*
              • DVB-T2
              Video Playback
              • PAL
              • SECAM
              • NTSC

            • Convenience

              Child Protection
              Child Lock+Parental Control
              Ease of Installation
              • Programme Name
              • Auto Programme Naming
              • Sorting
              • Cloning of TV settings via USB
              • Installation menu locking
              • Keyboard lock-out
              Ease of Use
              • Smart Picture
              • Smart Sound
              • 1 channel list analogue/digital
              • Programme List
              Clock
              Sleep Timer
              Comfort
              • Hotel Guest features
              • Welcome message
              • Volume limitation
              Screen Format Adjustments
              • Movie expand 16:9
              • Widescreen
              • Super Zoom
              Multimedia
              USB autobreak-in
              Electronic Programme Guide
              • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
              • Now + Next EPG
              Teletext
              1200-page Hypertext
              Firmware upgradeable
              • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
              • Firmware upgradeable via USB

            • Sound

              Output power (RMS)
              2 x 12 W, Invisible Sound
              Sound Enhancement
              • Auto Volume Leveller
              • Dynamic Bass Enhancement
              • Incredible Surround
              • Treble and Bass Control
              Sound System
              • Mono
              • Stereo
              • Nicam Stereo

            • Connectivity

              Connectivity Enhancements
              Serial Xpress interface
              Number of HDMI connections
              4
              EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
              • One touch play
              • System standby
              • Remote control pass-through
              • System audio control
              Front/Side connections
              • USB
              • HDMI
              Ext 1 Scart
              • Audio L/R
              • RGB
              • CVBS in
              Other connections
              • Headphone out
              • Antenna IEC75
              • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
              • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
              Ext 2
              YPbPr in

            • Power

              Mains power
              220 - 240 V, 50/60 Hz
              Ambient temperature
              5°C to 40°C
              Standby power consumption
              &lt; 0.15 W
              Power consumption (typical)
              71  W
              Off mode power consumption
              &lt; 0.01
              Annual energy consumption
              122.64  kW·h
              Presence of lead
              Yes*

            • Accessories

              Included accessories
              • Remote Control
              • Tabletop swivel stand
              • Quick start guide
              • Warranty Leaflet
              Optional accessories
              Set up remote 22AV8573/00

            • Dimensions

              Box depth
              158  mm
              Product weight
              9.2  kg
              Set Width
              759  mm
              Set width (with stand)
              759  mm
              Wall-mount compatible
              200 x 200 mm
              Box height
              562  mm
              Box width
              833  mm
              Set Height
              454  mm
              Weight incl. Packaging
              13  kg
              Set Depth
              39.3  mm
              Set height (with stand)
              528  mm
              Set depth (with stand)
              235  mm
              Product weight (+stand)
              11.3  kg

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • Batteries for remote control
            • Remote Control
            • Power cord
            • Tabletop tilt stand
            • Warranty leaflet

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

                • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.
                • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
                • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

