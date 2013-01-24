Home
    LCD TV

    32PFL3404/12
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      LCD TV

      32PFL3404/12

      Experience great picture and sound quality with this HD 1366 x 768p display. So easy to enjoy, with high quality standard, you can be sure that you make the right choice with this Philips Flat TV.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      LCD TV

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      LCD TV

        Clearly a smart choice

        With easy-to-use and future-proof technology

        • 81 cm (32")
        • HD Ready
        Digital Crystal Clear for detail depth and clarity

        Digital Crystal Clear for detail depth and clarity

        Digital Crystal Clear is a package of picture innovations that digitally adjusts and optimises picture quality to optimal contrast, colour and sharpness levels. It's like watching vivid cinema-like images.

        28.9 billion colours for brilliant natural images

        28.9 billion colours for brilliant natural images

        Vibrant and natural images from the most advanced colour processing. The 3 colour channels (RGB) are optimised for a total processing power of 28.9 billion colours. The advanced algorithms detect even the subtlest shades and skin tones, creating the best colour possible.

        Incredible Surround for enhanced audio enjoyment

        Incredible Surround for enhanced audio enjoyment

        Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

        HD LCD display, with a 1366 x 768p resolution

        This WXGA display with state-of-the-art LCD screen technology gives you widescreen HD resolution of 1366 x 768p pixels. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        2 HDMI inputs with Easylink for a full HD connection

        EasyLink uses the HDMI CEC industry standard protocol to share functionality between connected devices and the TV. With Easylink, only one remote control is needed to operate main functionalities on your TV and connected devices. HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen for the ultimate picture quality. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection. With 1 HDMI input on the back and 1 HDMI on the side of the TV you can connect multiple HD sources, such as an HD set-top box, a Blu-ray player and a Game Console or Digital Camcorder.

        PC input (HDMI)

        With PC input you can use your TV as a PC monitor via an HDMI-DVI cable/converter.

        Smart Picture and Smart Sound to personalise your viewing

        Philips pre-set modes for Smart Picture and Smart Sound provide you with direct access via a single key on the remote control. You can select optimised picture and sound settings for the various picture and sound modes.

        Active Control optimises picture quality whatever the source

        Active Control ensures that noise and sharpness improvements are continuously made at a rate of 60 times per second. By continually adjusting the picture setting over 3000 times per minute, Active Control Plus ensures that the viewing experience is optimised.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          Widescreen
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Dynamic screen contrast
          30,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Viewing angle
          178º (H)/178º (V)
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          32  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          81  cm
          Display screen type
          LCD WXGA+ Active Matrix TFT
          Panel resolution
          1366 x 768p
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Active Control
          • Colour Enhancement
          • Colour Transient Improvement
          • Digital Crystal Clear
          • Digital Noise Reduction
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          • Sharpness Adjustment
          • Automatic skin tone correction
          • 1080p 24/25/30 Hz processing
          • 1080p 50/60 Hz processing
          Screen enhancement
          Semi-glare
          Colour cabinet
          High gloss black deco front with black cabinet

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60 Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
          • Via HDMI/DVI input,
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60 Hz
          • 480p, 60 Hz
          • 576i, 50 Hz
          • 576p, 50 Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 50, 60 Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 10 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Incredible Surround
          • Smart Sound
          Sound System
          Nicam Stereo

        • Convenience

          Child Protection
          Child Lock+Parental Control
          Clock
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake-up Clock
          • Wake-Up Timer
          Connection Enhancement
          Easy link
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto Programme Naming
          • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
          • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
          • Autostore
          • Fine Tuning
          • PLL Digital Tuning
          • Plug and Play
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • Graphical User Interface
          • On-Screen Display
          • Programme List
          • Side Control
          Remote Control
          TV
          Remote control type
          RCPF01E09B
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • 4:3
          • Auto Format
          • Movie expand 14:9
          • Movie expand 16:9
          • Subtitle Zoom
          • Super Zoom
          • Widescreen
          Teletext
          1000-page Hypertext
          Teletext enhancements
          • Fast text
          • Programme information Line
          Smart mode
          • Game
          • Movie
          • Personal
          • Energy saving
          • Standard
          • Vivid

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Input
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          TV system
          • PAL I
          • PAL B/G
          • PAL D/K
          • SECAM B/G
          • SECAM D/K
          • SECAM L/L'
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • SECAM
          • PAL
          Tuner bands
          • Hyperband
          • S-Channel
          • UHF
          • VHF

        • Connectivity

          Ext 1 Scart
          • Audio L/R
          • RGB
          Ext 2 Scart
          Audio L/R
          Number of Scarts
          2
          Ext 3
          • YPbPr
          • Audio L/R in
          Front/Side connections
          • HDMI v1.3
          • CVBS in
          • Audio L/R in
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)
          Other connections
          S/PDIF out (coaxial)
          HDMI 1
          HDMI v1.3
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • EasyLink
          • System standby

        • Power

          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 40°C
          Mains power
          220–240, 50 Hz
          Power consumption (typical)
          83  W
          Standby power consumption
          0.30 W

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          800  mm
          Set Height
          534.8  mm
          Set Depth
          81  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          800  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          591.9  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          220  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          14.6  kg
          Product weight
          10.2  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          11.6  kg
          Box width
          980  mm
          Box height
          635  mm
          Box depth
          197  mm
          VESA wall mount compatible
          200 x 200 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Tabletop stand
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

