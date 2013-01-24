Other items in the box
- Tabletop stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
Clearly a smart choice
Experience great picture and sound quality with this HD 1366 x 768p display. So easy to enjoy, with high quality standard, you can be sure that you make the right choice with this Philips Flat TV.
Digital Crystal Clear is a package of picture innovations that digitally adjusts and optimises picture quality to optimal contrast, colour and sharpness levels. It's like watching vivid cinema-like images.
Vibrant and natural images from the most advanced colour processing. The 3 colour channels (RGB) are optimised for a total processing power of 28.9 billion colours. The advanced algorithms detect even the subtlest shades and skin tones, creating the best colour possible.
Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.
This WXGA display with state-of-the-art LCD screen technology gives you widescreen HD resolution of 1366 x 768p pixels. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.
EasyLink uses the HDMI CEC industry standard protocol to share functionality between connected devices and the TV. With Easylink, only one remote control is needed to operate main functionalities on your TV and connected devices. HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen for the ultimate picture quality. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection. With 1 HDMI input on the back and 1 HDMI on the side of the TV you can connect multiple HD sources, such as an HD set-top box, a Blu-ray player and a Game Console or Digital Camcorder.
With PC input you can use your TV as a PC monitor via an HDMI-DVI cable/converter.
Philips pre-set modes for Smart Picture and Smart Sound provide you with direct access via a single key on the remote control. You can select optimised picture and sound settings for the various picture and sound modes.
Active Control ensures that noise and sharpness improvements are continuously made at a rate of 60 times per second. By continually adjusting the picture setting over 3000 times per minute, Active Control Plus ensures that the viewing experience is optimised.
