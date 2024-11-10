2 year warranty
42402XV2S1
Type of lamp: D4S
42 V, 35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 headlights are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam and up to 150% more vision¹, X-tremeVision gen2 headlights help you spot obstacles earlier, allowing you to react in time. And with improved peripheral vison, you'll have greater awareness of any dangers at the side of the road, such as pedestrians or upcoming junctions. Brightly illuminating every bump, curve and hazard in the road, these headlights will satisfy the most demanding drivers and the most demanding driving conditions.
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light, you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you're able to recognise obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural colour sensitivity of your eye. And with a 4800 K colour temperature, this headlight produces light that's gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.
It's not enough just to have powerful headlights; optical precision matters, too. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 bulbs have the most precise arc-bending technology aligned at 150-350 µm. This means they illuminate the road just where you need it, without dazzling oncoming drivers.
3.8
of 5
256
Reviews
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Magsi
30/07/2015
United Kingdom
awesome product
my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Analoge
23/10/2014
United Kingdom
OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB
These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb