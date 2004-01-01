Search terms

    Professional LED LCD TV

    42HFL3016D/10
      -{discount-value}

      Professional LED LCD TV

      42HFL3016D/10

      Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality Full HD LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

        Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

        With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality Full HD LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

        Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

        With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality Full HD LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

          Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

          With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality Full HD LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

            Professional LED LCD TV

            Professional LED LCD TV

            Total:

            Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

            Philips Hospitality LED LCD TV

            • 42" EasySuite
            • LED
            • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
            MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

            MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

            MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

            Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

            Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

            The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlights you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

            Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

            All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Healthcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

            ThemeTV Lite for easy channel navigation

            ThemeTV Lite offers an easy user interface that gives your guests the opportunity to navigate the guest menu to find channels from their home country, news and hotel information easily without the need for an interactive entertainment system.

            Hotel Scenea for a tailored info and start-up channel

            Hotel Scenea allows you to select and store images on the TV that can be displayed as a start-up or info channel.

            Integrated Connectivity Panel

            The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

            Low power consumption

            Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

            Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

            With the Green Button guests have the option to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating costs while involving guests directly.

            Installation menu locking

            Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

            Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

            Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

            Additional headphone connection for personal listening

            This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

            Technical Specifications

            • Picture/Display

              Aspect ratio
              16:9
              Diagonal screen size (inch)
              42  inch
              Diagonal screen size (metric)
              107  cm
              Colour cabinet
              Black
              Display
              LED Full HD
              Brightness
              400  cd/m²
              Picture enhancement
              • Digital Crystal Clear
              • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
              Panel resolution
              1920 x 1080p
              Dynamic screen contrast
              100,000:1

            • Supported Display Resolution

              Computer inputs
              up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
              Video inputs
              • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
              • up to 1920 x 1080p

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Digital TV
              • DVB-C MPEG2*
              • DVB-C MPEG4*
              • DVB-T MPEG2*
              • DVB-T MPEG4*
              Video Playback
              • NTSC
              • PAL
              • SECAM

            • Multimedia Applications

              Multimedia connections
              USB
              Video Playback Formats
              • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
              • MPEG-1
              • MPEG-2
              • MPEG-4
              Music Playback Formats
              MP3
              Picture Playback Formats
              JPEG

            • Convenience

              Ease of Installation
              • Advanced Hotel Mode
              • Auto Programme Naming
              • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
              • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
              • Autostore
              • Cloning of TV settings via RF
              • Cloning of TV settings via USB
              Ease of Use
              • 1 channel list analogue/digital
              • On-Screen Display
              • Programme List
              • Side Control
              Comfort
              • Hotel Guest features
              • Sleep timer
              • Switch on channel
              • Volume limitation
              • Welcome message
              Screen Format Adjustments
              • 4:3
              • Movie expand 14:9
              • Movie expand 16:9
              • Subtitle Zoom
              • Super Zoom
              • Widescreen
              Electronic Programme Guide
              • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
              • Now + Next EPG
              Remote Control
              • battery anti-theft protection
              • low battery detection
              Interactive hotel features
              • Block automatic channel update
              • Block over-the-air SW download
              • MyChoice
              • ThemeTV Lite
              Remote control type
              22AV1104D (RC6)
              Prison mode
              Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
              Teletext
              1000-page Smart Text
              Other convenience
              Kensington lock
              Firmware upgradeable
              • Firmware upgradeable via USB
              • Firmware upgradeable via RF

            • Healthcare

              Control
              Multi remote control
              Safety
              Double isolation Class II
              Convenience
              • Headphone out
              • Independent main speaker mute

            • Sound

              Output power (RMS)
              20 W (2 x 10 W)
              Sound Enhancement
              • Auto Volume Leveller
              • Clear Sound
              • Incredible Surround

            • Loudspeakers

              Built-in speakers
              2

            • Connectivity

              Number of AV connections
              1
              Number of HDMI connections
              3
              HDMI features
              Audio Return Channel
              Number of components in (YPbPr)
              1
              EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
              • Remote control pass-through
              • System audio control
              • System standby
              • One touch play
              Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
              1
              Number of USBs
              1
              Other connections
              • Antenna IEC75
              • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
              • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in

            • Power

              Mains power
              220-240 V; 50 Hz
              Ambient temperature
              5°C to 35°C
              Standby power consumption
              &lt; 0.3 W
              Power consumption (typical)
              62  W
              Energy Label Class
              A
              Power Saving Features
              • Eco mode
              • Picture mute (for radio)
              Off mode power consumption
              &lt; 0.3
              Annual energy consumption
              91  kW·h

            • Green Specifications

              Low Power Standby
              Yes

            • Accessories

              Included accessories
              • Power cord
              • Remote Control
              • Tabletop stand
              • Warranty Leaflet
              • Batteries for remote control
              Optional accessories
              • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
              • Wall mount (tilt) 22AV3100/10

            • Dimensions

              Box depth
              160  mm
              Product weight
              12.9  kg
              Set Width
              977.2  mm
              Set width (with stand)
              977.2  mm
              Compatible wall mount
              400 x 400 mm
              Box height
              702  mm
              Box width
              1205  mm
              Set Height
              589  mm
              Weight incl. Packaging
              18.7  kg
              Set Depth
              42.9  mm
              Set height (with stand)
              628.7  mm
              Set depth (with stand)
              210  mm
              Product weight (+stand)
              15.3  kg

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • Batteries for remote control
            • Remote Control
            • Power cord
            • Tabletop tilt stand
            • Warranty leaflet

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

