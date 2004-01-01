Search terms

    Professional LED LCD TV

    46HFL5573D/10
      -{discount-value}

      Professional LED LCD TV

      46HFL5573D/10

      Simply connect

      Enjoy the freedom of surfing the web and get access to a rich selection of online apps with Net TV on this professional ultra-thin hotel LED LCD TV.

          Simply connect

          Enjoy the freedom of surfing the web and get access to a rich selection of online apps with Net TV on this professional ultra-thin hotel LED LCD TV.

            Simply connect

            Hotel LED TV with Net TV and IP system integration

            • 46" MediaSuite
            • LCD
            • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4
            Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

            Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

            The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlights you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

            400 Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) for superb motion sharpness

            400 Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) for superb motion sharpness

            400 Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) creates extreme motion sharpness for clear and vibrant images in fast action movies. The new Philips PMR standard shows the combined visible effect of the fastest panel refresh rate, HD Natural Motion and unique processing formula, for unprecedented motion sharpness.

            Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

            All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Healthcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

            Hotel Scenea for a tailored info and start-up channel

            Hotel Scenea allows you to select and store images on the TV that can be displayed as a start-up or info channel.

            VSecure for content protection over IP and RF

            To show HD premium content to the guest you need strict content security precautions from the content industry. Philips developed VSecure over RF and IP (Marlin and Windows DRM) for content protection on your Hotel TV.

            Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

            The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

            Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

            With the Green Button guests have the option to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating costs while involving guests directly.

            Low power consumption

            Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

            Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

            Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

            Integrated Connectivity Panel

            The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

            One combined channel list for Analogue and Digital channels

            One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

            Technical Specifications

            • Picture/Display

              Dynamic screen contrast
              150,000:1
              Response time (typical)
              2  ms
              Viewing angle
              178º (H)/178º (V)
              Screen enhancement
              Anti-Reflection coated screen

            • Picture/Display

              Aspect ratio
              Widescreen
              Diagonal screen size (inch)
              46  inch
              Diagonal screen size (metric)
              117  cm
              Brightness
              400  cd/m²
              Picture enhancement
              • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
              • 3D Combfilter
              • Active Control
              • Colour Enhancement
              • Colour Transient Improvement
              • Digital Noise Reduction
              • Luminance Transient Improver
              • Progressive scan
              • Sharpness Adjustment
              • 3D MA deinterlacing
              • Automatic skin tone correction
              • Dynamic contrast enhancement
              • 1080p 24/25/30 Hz processing
              • 1080p 50/60 Hz processing
              • 100 Hz Clear LCD
              • Pixel Plus HD
              Panel resolution
              1920 x 1080p

            • Supported Display Resolution

              Computer formats
              • 640 x 480, 60 Hz
              • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
              • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
              • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
              • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
              • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
              • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
              Video formats
              • 480i, 60 Hz
              • 480p, 60 Hz
              • 576i, 50 Hz
              • 576p, 50 Hz
              • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
              • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
              • 1080p, 24, 50, 60 Hz
              • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Aerial Input
              75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
              Tuner bands
              • Hyperband
              • S-Channel
              • UHF
              • VHF
              Number of Pre-set Channels
              999

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              TV system
              • PAL I
              • PAL B/G
              • SECAM B/G
              • SECAM L/L'
              • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
              Digital TV
              • DVB-T MPEG4
              • DVB-C MPEG4
              • DVB-T2
              Video Playback
              • PAL
              • SECAM
              • NTSC

            • Multimedia Applications

              Multimedia connections
              USB
              Playback Formats
              • MP3
              • JPEG Still pictures
              • Slideshow files (.alb)
              • H.264/MPEG-4 AVC

            • Convenience

              Ease of Installation
              • Plug and Play
              • Advanced Hotel Mode
              • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
              • Fine Tuning
              • PLL Digital Tuning
              • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
              • Auto Programme Naming
              • Autostore
              • Cloning of TV settings via USB
              • Installation menu locking
              • Security menu access
              • Keyboard lock-out
              Ease of Use
              • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
              • 1 channel list analogue/digital
              • On-Screen Display
              • Programme List
              • Side Control
              • Graphical User Interface
              Clock
              Sleep Timer
              Comfort
              • Hotel Guest features
              • Welcome message
              • Switch on channel
              • Volume limitation
              • Sleep timer
              Electronic Programme Guide
              • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
              • Now + Next EPG
              Interactive hotel features
              • Block automatic channel update
              • Block over-the-air SW download
              • Remote software upgrade
              • SmartInstall
              Remote control type
              22AV1104A/10 (RC6)
              Prison mode
              Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
              Other convenience
              Kensington lock
              Firmware upgradeable
              • Firmware upgradeable via USB
              • Firmware upgradeable via RF
              Teletext enhancements
              • Fast text
              • Programme information Line

            • Convenience

              Screen Format Adjustments
              • Movie expand 16:9
              • Widescreen
              • Super Zoom
              • Auto Format
              Teletext
              1000-page Hypertext

            • Healthcare

              Control
              Multi remote control
              Safety
              Double isolation Class II
              Convenience
              • Headphone out
              • Independent main speaker mute

            • Sound

              Output power (RMS)
              28 W, Invisible Sound
              Sound Enhancement
              • Auto Volume Leveller
              • Incredible Surround
              • Smart Sound

            • Sound

              Sound System
              Nicam Stereo

            • Loudspeakers

              Built-in speakers
              2

            • Connectivity

              Number of HDMI connections
              3
              EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
              • One touch play
              • System standby
              Other connections
              • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
              • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
              • Headphone out

            • Connectivity

              Connectivity Enhancements
              • Power on scart
              • Serial Xpress interface
              • USB2.0
              Number of Scarts
              1
              Front/Side connections
              • USB 2.0
              • HDMI v1.3
              Ext 2
              YPbPr in

            • Power

              Mains power
              220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
              Ambient temperature
              5°C to 40°C
              Standby power consumption
              &lt; 0.15 W
              Annual energy consumption
              82  kW·h

            • Green Specifications

              Safety
              Flame-retardant housing
              Low Power Standby
              Yes
              SmartPower Eco
              Yes

            • Accessories

              Optional accessories
              • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
              • Wall mount (tilt) 22AV3200/10

            • Accessories

              Included accessories
              • Remote Control
              • Batteries for remote control
              • Power cord
              • Tabletop stand
              • Warranty Leaflet

            • Dimensions

              Box depth
              198  mm
              Product weight
              16.4  kg
              Set Width
              1081  mm
              Set width (with stand)
              1081  mm
              Wall-mount compatible
              400 x 400 mm
              Box height
              773  mm
              Box width
              1324  mm
              Set Height
              653  mm
              Set Depth
              39.9  mm
              Set height (with stand)
              705  mm
              Set depth (with stand)
              265  mm
              Product weight (+stand)
              20  kg

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • Batteries for remote control
            • Remote Control
            • Power cord
            • Tabletop tilt stand
            • Warranty leaflet

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

