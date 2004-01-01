Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Professional LED LCD TV

    55HFL5573D/10
    • Simply connect Simply connect Simply connect
      -{discount-value}

      Professional LED LCD TV

      55HFL5573D/10

      Simply connect

      Enjoy the freedom of surfing the web and get access to a rich selection of online apps with Net TV on this professional ultra-thin hotel LED LCD TV.

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Professional LED LCD TV

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Simply connect

        Enjoy the freedom of surfing the web and get access to a rich selection of online apps with Net TV on this professional ultra-thin hotel LED LCD TV.

        Simply connect

        Enjoy the freedom of surfing the web and get access to a rich selection of online apps with Net TV on this professional ultra-thin hotel LED LCD TV.

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Unfortunately this product is no longer available

          Professional LED LCD TV

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Simply connect

          Enjoy the freedom of surfing the web and get access to a rich selection of online apps with Net TV on this professional ultra-thin hotel LED LCD TV.

          Similar products

          See all Others

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Professional LED LCD TV

            Professional LED LCD TV

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Simply connect

            Hotel LED TV with Net TV and IP system integration

            • 55" MediaSuite
            • LED
            • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4

            Technical Specifications

            • Picture/Display

              Dynamic screen contrast
              150,000:1
              Response time (typical)
              2  ms
              Viewing angle
              178º (H)/178º (V)
              Screen enhancement
              Anti-Reflection coated screen

            • Picture/Display

              Aspect ratio
              Widescreen
              Diagonal screen size (inch)
              55  inch
              Diagonal screen size (metric)
              140  cm
              Brightness
              400  cd/m²
              Picture enhancement
              • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
              • 3D Combfilter
              • Active Control
              • Colour Enhancement
              • Colour Transient Improvement
              • Digital Noise Reduction
              • Luminance Transient Improver
              • Progressive scan
              • Sharpness Adjustment
              • 3D MA deinterlacing
              • Automatic skin tone correction
              • Dynamic contrast enhancement
              • 1080p 24/25/30 Hz processing
              • 1080p 50/60 Hz processing
              • 100 Hz Clear LCD
              • Pixel Plus HD
              Panel resolution
              1920 x 1080p

            • Supported Display Resolution

              Computer formats
              • 640 x 480, 60 Hz
              • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
              • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
              • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
              • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
              • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
              • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
              Video formats
              • 480i, 60 Hz
              • 480p, 60 Hz
              • 576i, 50 Hz
              • 576p, 50 Hz
              • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
              • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
              • 1080p, 24, 50, 60 Hz
              • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Aerial Input
              75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
              Tuner bands
              • Hyperband
              • S-Channel
              • UHF
              • VHF
              Number of Pre-set Channels
              999

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              TV system
              • PAL I
              • PAL B/G
              • SECAM B/G
              • SECAM L/L'
              • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
              Digital TV
              • DVB-T MPEG4
              • DVB-C MPEG4
              • DVB-T2
              Video Playback
              • PAL
              • SECAM
              • NTSC

            • Multimedia Applications

              Multimedia connections
              USB
              Playback Formats
              • MP3
              • JPEG Still pictures
              • Slideshow files (.alb)
              • H.264/MPEG-4 AVC

            • Convenience

              Ease of Installation
              • Plug and Play
              • Advanced Hotel Mode
              • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
              • Fine Tuning
              • PLL Digital Tuning
              • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
              • Auto Programme Naming
              • Autostore
              • Cloning of TV settings via USB
              • Installation menu locking
              • Security menu access
              • Keyboard lock-out
              Ease of Use
              • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
              • 1 channel list analogue/digital
              • On-Screen Display
              • Programme List
              • Side Control
              • Graphical User Interface
              Clock
              Sleep Timer
              Comfort
              • Hotel Guest features
              • Welcome message
              • Switch on channel
              • Volume limitation
              • Sleep timer
              Electronic Programme Guide
              • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
              • Now + Next EPG
              Interactive hotel features
              • Block automatic channel update
              • Block over-the-air SW download
              • Remote software upgrade
              • SmartInstall
              Remote control type
              22AV1104A/10 (RC6)
              Prison mode
              Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
              Other convenience
              Kensington lock
              Firmware upgradeable
              • Firmware upgradeable via USB
              • Firmware upgradeable via RF
              Teletext enhancements
              • Fast text
              • Programme information Line

            • Convenience

              Screen Format Adjustments
              • Movie expand 16:9
              • Widescreen
              • Super Zoom
              • Auto Format
              Teletext
              1000-page Hypertext

            • Healthcare

              Control
              Multi remote control
              Safety
              Double isolation Class II
              Convenience
              • Headphone out
              • Independent main speaker mute

            • Sound

              Output power (RMS)
              28 W, Invisible Sound
              Sound Enhancement
              • Auto Volume Leveller
              • Incredible Surround
              • Smart Sound

            • Sound

              Sound System
              Nicam Stereo

            • Loudspeakers

              Built-in speakers
              2

            • Connectivity

              Number of HDMI connections
              3
              EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
              • One touch play
              • System standby
              Other connections
              • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
              • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
              • Headphone out

            • Connectivity

              Connectivity Enhancements
              • Power on scart
              • Serial Xpress interface
              • USB2.0
              Number of Scarts
              1
              Front/Side connections
              • USB 2.0
              • HDMI v1.3
              Ext 2
              YPbPr in

            • Power

              Mains power
              220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
              Ambient temperature
              5°C to 40°C
              Standby power consumption
              &lt; 0.15 W
              Annual energy consumption
              96  kW·h

            • Green Specifications

              Safety
              Flame-retardant housing
              Low Power Standby
              Yes
              SmartPower Eco
              Yes

            • Accessories

              Optional accessories
              • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
              • Wall mount (tilt) 22AV3200/10

            • Accessories

              Included accessories
              • Remote Control
              • Batteries for remote control
              • Power cord
              • Tabletop stand
              • Warranty Leaflet

            • Dimensions

              Box depth
              198  mm
              Product weight
              26  kg
              Set Width
              1286  mm
              Set width (with stand)
              1286  mm
              Wall-mount compatible
              400 x 400 mm
              Box height
              873  mm
              Box width
              1543  mm
              Set Height
              756  mm
              Set Depth
              39.9  mm
              Set height (with stand)
              820  mm
              Set depth (with stand)
              295  mm
              Product weight (+stand)
              30  kg

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • Batteries for remote control
            • Remote Control
            • Power cord
            • Tabletop tilt stand
            • Warranty leaflet

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.