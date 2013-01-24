Philips Net TV with Wi-Fi for online services on your TV

Experience a rich selection of online services with Net TV. Enjoy movies, pictures, infotainment and other online content directly on your TV whenever you like. Simply connect your home theatre directly to your home network through the Ethernet connection, and navigate and select what you want to watch with the remote control. The Philips menu gives you access to popular Net TV services fitted for your TV screen. Additionally, with the DLNA certified PC network you can watch videos or access pictures stored on your computer using your remote control.