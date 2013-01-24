Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Professional TV

    75BFL2114/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Professional productivity Professional productivity Professional productivity
      -{discount-value}

      Professional TV

      75BFL2114/12

      Professional productivity

      Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures that presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

      Professional productivity

      Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures that presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

      Professional productivity

      Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures that presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

      Professional productivity

      Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures that presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Professional TV

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Professional productivity

        with Chromecast built-in and HDMI hotplug

        • 75" B-Line
        • powered by Android™

        Chromecast built-in for wireless content sharing

        Make meetings run smoother and faster with seamless wireless connectivity to the big screen from any Apple, Windows or Android™ device. Chromecast built-in enables instant casting of presentations and media from mobiles, laptops and tablets in up to 4K resolution. It's cost-effective, requires no extra hardware and is secure for corporate use.

        HDMI hotplug detection with auto on/off function

        When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognises direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off functioning.

        Android updates provide the latest functionality

        Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

        Google Play Store access for apps and media

        Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

        Crestron Connected certified system integration

        Connect this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for wireless and wired content sharing from Apple, Windows, Android and Linux devices.

        Scheduler for content playback at selected times

        Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.

        Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

        Install and manage apps remotely with AppControl

        Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers — no matter how many TVs you are managing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          189  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          75  inch
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160p
          Brightness
          380  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          20 (2x10)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Sound Features
          • DTS-HD
          • Dolby Atmos Compatible
          • Dolby MS12D
          • AC-4
          • DTS Studio Sound
          External speaker out
          1.5 W Mono 8 Ohm

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Android TV

          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*
          OS
          Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
          Pre-installed apps
          • YouTube
          • Google Play Store*
          • Google Play Music
          • Google Play Movies
          • Google Play Games

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
          Analogue TV
          PAL
          IP Playback
          • Multicast
          • Unicast
          • HLS
          • OTT App Channels

        • Wireless Connectivity

          Wireless LAN
          • 802.11 ac
          • Wi-Fi-Direct

        • Side Connectivity

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3.2
          USB1
          USB 3.0
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack
          HDMI1
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

        • Connectivity Bottom

          External power
          12 V, max 1.5 A
          Ethernet (LAN)
          RJ-45
          Antenna
          IEC-75
          External speaker out
          Mini-Jack
          External Control
          RJ-48
          USB 2
          USB 2.0
          HDMI 3
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          HDMI 2
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          HDMI
          • ARC (all ports)
          • Auto Input Selection
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface

        • Corporate Features

          Wired Presentations
          • Auto Input Selection
          • Auto Power ON
          • Auto Power OFF
          Wireless Presentations
          • Chromecast built in
          • Secure Sharing
          • Network-managed Sharing
          Signage Functions
          • CMND&Create
          • Scheduler
          • Banners
          Control
          • Crestron Connected (v2)
          • Extron
          • Neets
          Customisable
          • Home Screen
          • Location Name
          • Device Name

        • Professional TV Features

          Professional Mode
          • Switch-ON Settings Control
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Menu Lock
          • Volume Limitation
          Control
          • CMND IP Remote Management
          • JEDI Android API Control
          • JAPIT HTML5 Control
          • AppControl
          Convenience
          • Google Assistant*
          • Google Account Login
          • >40 Supported Menu Languages
          • Weather Forecast
          Safety
          • Double Isolation Class II
          • Flame Retardant

        • Multimedia

          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • VP9
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SMI
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture formats supported
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • BMP
          • GIF

        • Supported Display Resolution

          HDMI 1/2
          Up to 3840 x 2160p @60 Hz
          HDMI 3
          Up to 3840 x 2160p @30 Hz
          Tuner
          • Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
          • T2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
          USB, LAN
          • HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
          • Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Remote Control 22AV1905A/12
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Power Cord
          • RJ48 to DB9 adapter
          Optional
          • Voice RC 22AV2025B/00
          • Digit RC 22AV2005B/00
          • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A+
          EU Energy Label power
          113  W
          Annual energy consumption
          165  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1683  mm
          Set Height
          966  mm
          Set Depth
          94  mm
          Product weight
          33.5  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • M8
          • 600 x 400 mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Availability of Google Assistant is dependent on Country and Language settings. To use Google Assistant, an optional remote control with voice function must be used.
            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
            • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the TV is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount