    Xenon X-tremeVision gen2

    Xenon car headlight bulb

    85122XV2C1
    Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
      Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 Xenon car headlight bulb

      85122XV2C1

      Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights

      With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive. See all benefits

      Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 Xenon car headlight bulb

      Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights

      With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive. See all benefits

      Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights

      With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive. See all benefits

      Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 Xenon car headlight bulb

      Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights

      With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive. See all benefits

        Make sure the lamp fits your car!

        Go to selector tool

        Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights

        See every bump, curve and obstacle in the road

        • Type of lamp: D2S
        • Pack of: 1
        • 85 V, 35 W
        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability for increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you.

        Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

        Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you're able to recognise obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural colour sensitivity of your eye. And with a colour temperature of 4800 K, this headlamp produces light that's gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.

        Philips invented innovative Xenon HID technology

        Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) bulbs offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. Studies have shown that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than with traditional bulbs. And what better way to defeat darkness than with an intense white light comparable to daylight?

        Philips car bulbs are award-winning

        Our high-quality and innovative vehicle lights are award-winning, being consistently recognised by automotive experts.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Directing the light to the right spot in front of your car

        It isn't enough to just have powerful headlights; optical precision matters, too. The Xenon X-tremeVision plus lamps have the most precise arc bending technology aligned at 150-350 µm. This means that they illuminate the road just where you need it, without dazzling oncoming drivers.

        Xenon X-tremeVision plus: for superior visual performance

        Xenon X-tremeVision plus lamps are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam and up to 150% more vision, X-tremeVision plus lamps help you spot obstacles earlier, allowing you to react in time. And with improved peripheral vision, you'll have greater awareness of any dangers at the side of the road, such as pedestrians or upcoming junctions. Brightly illuminating every bump, curve and hazard in the road, these are headlamps to satisfy the most demanding drivers and the most demanding driving conditions.

        Philips car lamps are protected from UV damage

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions. This additional protective layer ensures that your headlamps are built to last.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          C1
          EAN1
          8727900377071
          EAN3
          8727900377088

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          85  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          2500h

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          Up to 4800 K
          Lumens
          3200 ±450

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          85122XV2C1
          Ordering code
          37707133

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          11  cm
          Width
          10  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          D2S
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          D2S X-tremeVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Xenon X-tremeVision
          Technology
          Xenon
          Base
          P32d-2

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          28  g
          Height
          9  cm
          Length
          5  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          2
          Pack Quantity
          1
          Width
          5  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Experience more light

