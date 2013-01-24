Search terms
Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights. See all benefits
Xenon car headlight bulb
Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 headlight lamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights - similar to that of LEDs. With the same colour temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision gen2 is the ultimate upgrade for your xenon headlights.
With a colour temperature of up to 5000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Instead of straining to see the road ahead, you’ll enjoy a safer, more exciting drive. With Philips automotive lighting, driving at night shall no longer limit you.
It is vital to be able to quickly spot and identify road markings and signs when driving in the dark. With the Xenon WhiteVision bulbs you get an intense, uniform white light. With a high colour temperature, the headlights provide stronger contrast and better reflections from objects and signs. And you'll enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience. The fact is many road traffic accidents are caused by overtired drivers losing concentration. This whiter light helps you maintain concentration and stay alert when driving at night.
This powerful white headlamp provides you with more intense light. Philips WhiteVision gen2 features a high-performing light, providing up to 20% more vision compared with the legal minimum standard. The enhanced light improves your vision for greater control of your vehicle.
Although brighter lights help you see better, if they dazzle oncoming drivers it makes the road less safe for you. The ECE-certified Xenon WhiteVision gen2 provides road-legal intense white light, with a headlight bulb colour that's harmonised with LED lights. The resulting light offers excellent visibility for safer driving, without irritating other drivers.
Philips is renowned for technologically advanced automotive lighting, introducing innovations that have become standard in modern vehicles. One in every two cars in Europe, and one in every three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lights, making it a favoured choice for all major car manufacturers.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Able to withstand severe thermal shock, Philips UV-Quartz glass car bulbs allow more pressure inside the bulb, which can then produce a more powerful light to improve driving visibility. This, combined with a special anti-UV coating technology to protect the headlights from harmful ultraviolet radiation, means you can be sure these bulbs are built to last.
To find out which Xenon WhiteVision gen2 car lights fit your car, please go to www.philips.com/automotive
