2 year warranty
85126WHV2S1
Type of lamp: D2R
85 V, 35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 headlight lamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights - similar to that of LEDs. With the same colour temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision gen2 is the ultimate upgrade for your xenon headlights.
With a colour temperature of up to 5000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Instead of straining to see the road ahead, you’ll enjoy a safer, more exciting drive. With Philips automotive lighting, driving at night shall no longer limit you.
It is vital to be able to quickly spot and identify road markings and signs when driving in the dark. With the Xenon WhiteVision bulbs you get an intense, uniform white light. With a high colour temperature, the headlights provide stronger contrast and better reflections from objects and signs. And you'll enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience. The fact is many road traffic accidents are caused by overtired drivers losing concentration. This whiter light helps you maintain concentration and stay alert when driving at night.
3.8
of 5
256
Reviews
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Magsi
30/07/2015
United Kingdom
awesome product
my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Analoge
23/10/2014
United Kingdom
OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB
These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb