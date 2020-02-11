2 year warranty
We care about your safety — guaranteed
Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4-year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years.
Type of lamp: D1S
Pack of: 1
85 V, 35 W
Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps offer high levels of quality and safety. From the date of purchase, you will automatically receive a 4-year warranty for free.
Xenon LongerLife lamps have a longer lifetime than any Philips Xenon lamp. To give you total peace of mind, you can get an extra 3-year warranty for free. Simply register at https://www.philips.com/c-cs/xenonwarranty and follow 3 simple steps: 1. First, check that you have bought a genuine Philips product by using the certificate of authenticity sticker located on the product packaging. 2. Once checked, complete your details online and provide proof of purchase. 3. Finally, print and keep your 7-year warranty certificate.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Bosmart
11/02/2020
Sverige
Verified buyer
Bra ljus, lång garanti känns bra på dyra lampor
Bra garanti känns som kvalité stämpel för xenon lamporna.
Pros
Bra ljus, trygg garanti
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-garanti
Date of Use 2020-01-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-garanti
Date of Use 2020-01-11
Mika76
13/02/2017
Suomi
100% samanlainen kuin alkuperäinen
Täysin samanlainen (merkkiä lukuunottamatta) kuin alkuperäinen 12 vuotta vanha polttimo. Valokuvio pysyi ennallaan, ei säätötarvetta. Vaihdoin Skoda Octaviaan, helppo homma, vaikka ohjekirjassa sanottiinkin ettei voi itse vaihtaa.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-polttimon takuu
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-polttimon takuu
Ante1938
16/01/2017
Sverige
Verified buyer
Sämre än originalet som lyst 150 000 km.
Nya Philips lampan lyser sämre än motsvarande på andra sidan fastän den lyst 150 000 km. Jag tog kontakt med er men eftersom ni vill att jag ska bevisa att er lampa lyser sämre så lade jag ner det. Jag köper en philipslampa till och sätter på andra sidan så lyser de lika. Jag förstår absolut ert sätt att resonera i frågan, men ett tips är att ni tonar ner lysförmågan på er produkt. Man förväntar sig ett fantastiskt ljus när man läser på förpackningen men blir besviken då det lyser sämre än den gamla lampan. Nåväl, jag har redan glömt det här så det är ingen stor grej för mig och jag kommer köpa philipsprodukter i även i fortsättningen. Vänligen Andreas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-garanti
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-garanti