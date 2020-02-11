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2 year warranty

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  • Single product shot
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Xenon LongerLifeXenon warranty

85415SYC1

3.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

We care about your safety — guaranteed

Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4-year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years.

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Extend your 4-year warranty to 7 years, in 3 easy steps

We care about your safety — guaranteed

  • Type of lamp: D1S

  • Pack of: 1

  • 85 V, 35 W

Xenon LongerLife lamps come with a 4-year warranty for free.

Xenon LongerLife lamps come with a 4-year warranty for free.

Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps offer high levels of quality and safety. From the date of purchase, you will automatically receive a 4-year warranty for free.

Simply register online to extend your warranty

Simply register online to extend your warranty

Xenon LongerLife lamps have a longer lifetime than any Philips Xenon lamp. To give you total peace of mind, you can get an extra 3-year warranty for free. Simply register at https://www.philips.com/c-cs/xenonwarranty and follow 3 simple steps: 1. First, check that you have bought a genuine Philips product by using the certificate of authenticity sticker located on the product packaging. 2. Once checked, complete your details online and provide proof of purchase. 3. Finally, print and keep your 7-year warranty certificate.

Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
1

11/02/2020

Sverige

Sverige

Verified buyer

Bra ljus, lång garanti känns bra på dyra lampor

Bra garanti känns som kvalité stämpel för xenon lamporna.

Pros

Bra ljus, trygg garanti

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-garanti

Date of Use 2020-01-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-garanti

Date of Use 2020-01-11

13/02/2017

Suomi

Suomi

100% samanlainen kuin alkuperäinen

Täysin samanlainen (merkkiä lukuunottamatta) kuin alkuperäinen 12 vuotta vanha polttimo. Valokuvio pysyi ennallaan, ei säätötarvetta. Vaihdoin Skoda Octaviaan, helppo homma, vaikka ohjekirjassa sanottiinkin ettei voi itse vaihtaa.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-polttimon takuu

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-polttimon takuu

16/01/2017

Sverige

Sverige

Verified buyer

Sämre än originalet som lyst 150 000 km.

Nya Philips lampan lyser sämre än motsvarande på andra sidan fastän den lyst 150 000 km. Jag tog kontakt med er men eftersom ni vill att jag ska bevisa att er lampa lyser sämre så lade jag ner det. Jag köper en philipslampa till och sätter på andra sidan så lyser de lika. Jag förstår absolut ert sätt att resonera i frågan, men ett tips är att ni tonar ner lysförmågan på er produkt. Man förväntar sig ett fantastiskt ljus när man läser på förpackningen men blir besviken då det lyser sämre än den gamla lampan. Nåväl, jag har redan glömt det här så det är ingen stor grej för mig och jag kommer köpa philipsprodukter i även i fortsättningen. Vänligen Andreas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-garanti

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon LongerLife 85415SYC1 Xenon-garanti

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