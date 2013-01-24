Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

With a colour temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Thanks to Philips' patented coating technology, Xenon WhiteVision also provides an intense blue effect on the side of the road to ensure road signs and obstacles are reflected well by your low beam.