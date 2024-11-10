ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive

Discontinued

Xenon WhiteVisionXenon car headlight bulb

85415WHVS1

3.8
| (256) Reviews
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps create an intense white look for your car and improve your visibility with up to 6000 Kelvin white light on the road. The perfect choice for Xenon headlights that match the look of LED lights.
See all benefits

Ultimate white LED effect

Safety has never been so attractive

  • Type of lamp: D1S

  • Pack of: 1

  • 85 V, 35 W

100% road legal, 100% intense white light

Xenon WhiteVision provides ECE-certified and road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without irritating oncoming traffic, thanks to a headlamp colour that's harmonised with LED lights.

Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

Maximum white light with a colour temperature of 5000 K means your headlights create better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light is better for concentration and helps you to stay alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience.

Philips car lamps are highly resistant

UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to extreme temperatures and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

256

Reviews

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

30/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

awesome product

my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

23/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB

These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.