Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AJ3200/12
Wake up to FM radio and a smartphone fully charged
Philips AJ3200 clock radio charges any smartphone, iPhone or Android, while you sleep. Flexi-cradle fits the socket position on any phone perfectly. Wake up to your favorite FM radio and start your day fully charged.
Universal charging
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time and alarm backup
No more cable chaos on your nightstand. This clock radio comes with three interchangeable cradles and for charging your iPhone, Android or other smartphones. Use Apple Lightning or 30-pin charging cable with the right cradle for your iPhone and/or the by-packed micro USB cradle for Android and others. Once the cable and cradle are hooked up, dock your smartphone and start charging right away. Even the wires are tucked away neatly out of sight.
Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
2.1
of 5
64
Reviews
Markje73
28/12/2016
Nederland
Prima
Ik bezit de wekkerradio nu 5 dagen,en ik ben er zeer tevreden mee.het geluid van de radio is goed en het display vind ik niet te fel.ik ben er zeer blij mee!!
This review was made for AJ3200 Klokradio
This review was made for AJ3200 Klokradio
EricM
12/08/2016
France
Verified buyer
Un bon petit radio réveil avec supports de charge
c'est un bon petit radio réveil vraiment pas cher, tout simple, qui sert aussi de support de charge. Attention, ne vous attendez pas à lire votre musique avec, il est destiné à recharger votre mobile, rien de plus. Il y a deux alarmes réglables sur Radio ou Sonnerie Le + : connecté sur secteur, pas de piles polluantes, mais ceci dit, il y a des piles de sauvegarde, donc pas de panne de réveil Je recommande pour un usage quotidien
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Radio-réveil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Radio-réveil
Toorgmot
22/01/2016
United Kingdom
Very good for the money
Decent audio quality, two alarm settings and a phone charger! This products got way too low ratings on this website. It works perfectly and does everything I want. It also looks really cool. The only con is that you are unable to adjust the alarm audio level. It is the perfect level though. The alarm starts with a low sound level, but within 5 minutes it has reached a very comfortable sound level. If you use the radio without the alarm function the level can be set to a higher level.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3200 Clock Radio