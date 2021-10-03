  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

    Deep reverse osmosis filtration, Instantly

      Under-the-sink water filtration system

      AUT2015/10

      Deep reverse osmosis filtration, Instantly

      With the best-in-class RO filtration technology, this 3-stage filtration system has deep filtration down to 0.0001 microns. The 400 GPD RO membrane allows for instant filtration of 1.05 L/min. Smart indicator reminds you when filter replacement is needed.

      See all benefits

      Deep reverse osmosis filtration, Instantly

      400 GPD tankless design.

      • 3-stage RO filtration
      • 400 GPD* tankless
      • Dual filtration modes
      • Smart indicator
      Advanced multi-stage filtration for superior performance

      Advanced multi-stage filtration for superior performance

      A 3 stage filtration system filters out a wide range of pollutants for superior, long-lasting performance. The CP filter reduces large particles and absorbs chlorine, pesticides and chemicals. Then the RO filter removes total dissolved solids in the water. Up to 99.999% of bacteria removed, 99.999% of viruses removed, 99.99% of lead removed, 99% of pesticides removed, 99% of chemicals removed, 99% of water hardness removed.*

      Down to 0.0001 micron deep reverse osmosis filtration

      Down to 0.0001 micron deep reverse osmosis filtration

      The deep reverse osmosis filtration effectively removes pollutants down to 0.0001 micron, giving you absolute confidence in the quality of the water you drink.

      1.05 L/min fast flow with 400 GPD RO

      1.05 L/min fast flow with 400 GPD RO

      400 GPD (Gallon Per Day) reverse osmosis membrane enables 1.05 L/min fast flow, allowing you to enjoy pure-tasting water in seconds.

      Every drop is freshly filtered and saves space

      Every drop is freshly filtered and saves space

      The tankless design ensures that every drop of water is freshly filtered on demand, reducing the risk of secondary pollution. Compact size frees up space in the under-the-sink storage area.

      Dual water outputs for drinking and washing

      Dual water outputs for drinking and washing

      There is a microfiltration mode and a RO filtration mode. In microfiltration mode, the water only goes through the CP filter. Impurities are reduced while minerals are retained. No drain water. In RO purification mode, the water goes through both the CP filter and the RO filter. Water is purified for absolute cleanliness.

      Quick installation and filter replacement

      Quick installation and filter replacement

      Minimum pipes and connections to install the system at the very beginning. Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist system without the need for extra tools and cleaning.

      Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

      Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

      The electronic filter's lifetime indicator automatically reminds you when a filter replacement is needed by calculating the actual water filtration. On-time filter replacement helps to ensure consistent filtration performance.

      1.5:1 low drain water ratio

      1.5:1 low drain water ratio

      With exceptional RO filtered water to drain water ratio (up to 1.5:1), our system saves water by up to 350% compared to a traditional RO system.** This high filtration efficiency contributes to reduced water bills and less water going down the drain.

      Long-lasting filters save your spending on water

      Long-lasting filters save your spending on water

      Long-lasting filters save your spending on water. RO filter: up to 11,000 L filtration capacity and lasts up to 36 months. PC filter: up to 6000 L filtration capacity and last up to 12 months

      Leakage detector for more security

      Leakage detector for more security

      The detector monitors water leakage and automatically alerts and cuts off the water supply in the unlikely event of a leak.

      Optimal performance with auto-flush of the membrane

      Optimal performance with auto-flush of the membrane

      With the smart auto-flush function, the filtration performance of the reverse osmosis membrane is maintained effortlessly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Filter Precision
        0.0001 microns
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes
        Pesticides reduction
        up to 99.9%
        Bacteria reduction
        up to 99.999%
        Turbidity reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes
        Viruses reduction
        up to 99.99%
        Heavy metals reduction
        up to 99%
        Chemical reduction
        up to 99%
        Sediment reduction
        Yes

      • Filter specifications

        Filtration capacity
        • RO: 11,000 L
        • CP: 6000 L
        Filter material
        • 400 GPD RO membrane
        • Sediment and carbon block
        Filter lifespan
        • CP filter: 6-12 months
        • RO filter: 24-36 months

      • General specifications

        Product dimensions
        134 x 392 x 393  mm
        Water tank capacity
        N
        Inlet water temperature
        5-38  °C
        Flow rate (L/min)
        1.05 L/min
        Applicable working pressure
        0.1~0.4 Mpa
        Drain water ratio
        1.5:1
        Dual water outlets
        Y
        Power
        65 W

      • Safety Configurations

        Filter replacement reminder
        Y
        Leakage detector
        Y
        Auto flush
        Y

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      • Tested by SGS under laboratory conditions.
      • * Tested by the internal laboratory.
      • ** Assuming 10 L/day. Actual filter lifetime depends on the daily usage and local tap water quality.
