AUT2015/10
Deep reverse osmosis filtration, Instantly
With the best-in-class RO filtration technology, this 3-stage filtration system has deep filtration down to 0.0001 microns. The 400 GPD RO membrane allows for instant filtration of 1.05 L/min. Smart indicator reminds you when filter replacement is needed.See all benefits
Under-the-sink water filtration system
A 3 stage filtration system filters out a wide range of pollutants for superior, long-lasting performance. The CP filter reduces large particles and absorbs chlorine, pesticides and chemicals. Then the RO filter removes total dissolved solids in the water. Up to 99.999% of bacteria removed, 99.999% of viruses removed, 99.99% of lead removed, 99% of pesticides removed, 99% of chemicals removed, 99% of water hardness removed.*
The deep reverse osmosis filtration effectively removes pollutants down to 0.0001 micron, giving you absolute confidence in the quality of the water you drink.
400 GPD (Gallon Per Day) reverse osmosis membrane enables 1.05 L/min fast flow, allowing you to enjoy pure-tasting water in seconds.
The tankless design ensures that every drop of water is freshly filtered on demand, reducing the risk of secondary pollution. Compact size frees up space in the under-the-sink storage area.
There is a microfiltration mode and a RO filtration mode. In microfiltration mode, the water only goes through the CP filter. Impurities are reduced while minerals are retained. No drain water. In RO purification mode, the water goes through both the CP filter and the RO filter. Water is purified for absolute cleanliness.
Minimum pipes and connections to install the system at the very beginning. Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist system without the need for extra tools and cleaning.
The electronic filter's lifetime indicator automatically reminds you when a filter replacement is needed by calculating the actual water filtration. On-time filter replacement helps to ensure consistent filtration performance.
With exceptional RO filtered water to drain water ratio (up to 1.5:1), our system saves water by up to 350% compared to a traditional RO system.** This high filtration efficiency contributes to reduced water bills and less water going down the drain.
Long-lasting filters save your spending on water. RO filter: up to 11,000 L filtration capacity and lasts up to 36 months. PC filter: up to 6000 L filtration capacity and last up to 12 months
The detector monitors water leakage and automatically alerts and cuts off the water supply in the unlikely event of a leak.
With the smart auto-flush function, the filtration performance of the reverse osmosis membrane is maintained effortlessly.
Filtration performance
Filter specifications
General specifications
Safety Configurations
