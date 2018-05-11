2 year warranty
Discontinued
Black
3 W
Digital tuning
Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.
4.4
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
dancredbutterfly
11/05/2018
United Kingdom
excellent value
a very compact, good quality product which is easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Ardenstur
07/04/2018
United Kingdom
Very good for price
It’s actually a fantastic bit of kit. Easy controls, super sound, but those slick looks are great! Aux in makes up for Bluetooth, and the deep base is activated by the ebb button
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Shubby
07/04/2018
United Kingdom
Great value for money. Good sounding player.
This product gives value for money. It is neat in design and simple to use. Sounds are very good from radio and CD.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine