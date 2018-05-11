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All series

  • Enjoy your music wherever you go
  • Enjoy your music wherever you go
  • Enjoy your music wherever you go
  • Enjoy your music wherever you go
  • Enjoy your music wherever you go
  • Enjoy your music wherever you go
  • Enjoy your music wherever you go
  • Enjoy your music wherever you go

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ215B/12

4.4
| (7) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Enjoy your music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
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Enjoy your music wherever you go

  • Black

  • 3 W

  • Digital tuning

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

20-track CD programmable

The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

7

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

3
1

11/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent value

a very compact, good quality product which is easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine

07/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good for price

It’s actually a fantastic bit of kit. Easy controls, super sound, but those slick looks are great! Aux in makes up for Bluetooth, and the deep base is activated by the ebb button

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine

07/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value for money. Good sounding player.

This product gives value for money. It is neat in design and simple to use. Sounds are very good from radio and CD.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine

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