    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    BDL6520QL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      BDL6520QL/00

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

        Intensify your signage experience

        with priceless smart performance

        • 65"
        • Edge-lit LED
        • Full HD
        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Signage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content and schedule your playlist, and you are ready to play!

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

        Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

        Picture Quality matters. Standard displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true-to-life picture.

        Connect your display and start sharing with DLNA

        Simply share and stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content in real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          163.9  cm
          Panel resolution
          1920 x 1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          5000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          6.5  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.74 x 0.74 mm
          Display colours
          1.07 Billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60 Hz
          • 480p, 60 Hz
          • 576p, 50 Hz
          • 576i, 50 Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DisplayPort
          • HDMI (x 2)
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
          • Component (RCA)
          • Composite (RCA)
          • USB
          Audio input
          • 3.5-mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (via DVI-D)

        • Convenience

          Screen-saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Network controllable
          • LAN (RJ45)
          • RS232
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          Signal Loop Through
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI
          • VGA
          • RS232
          Ease of installation
          • Smart Insert
          • AC Out
          Energy-saving functions
          Smart Power
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1450.5  mm
          Set Height
          828.5  mm
          Set Depth
          61.5  mm
          Bezel width
          7.5 (Top/Left/Right) 10.5 (Bottom)
          Product weight
          36.2  kg
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M8

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          122.52 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10 W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • VGA cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • M4A
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • WAV
          • WMA

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          3-year warranty
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          Regulatory approvals
          • EPEAT
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CB
          • GOST

