Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Easy care for your hair Easy care for your hair Easy care for your hair
      -{discount-value}

      EssentialCare Dryer

      BHC010/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Easy care for your hair

      The New Philips essential care hair dryer is cute, compact and powerful. 1200W power enables you to dry hair gently and quickly. Flexible caring settings are designed to meet different drying needs and offer extra care.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hair dryers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      EssentialCare
      - {discount-value}

      EssentialCare

      Dryer

      Total:

      recurring payment

      Easy care for your hair

      • 1200 W
      • Compact
      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hairdryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and that you can take virtually anywhere.

      1200 W gentle drying for beautiful results

      1200 W gentle drying for beautiful results

      This 1200-W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

      3 flexible pre-selected drying settings for different needs

      3 flexible pre-selected drying settings for different needs

      This compact hair dryer offers you 3 pre-selected heat and speed settings for cool, caring or quick drying.

      Cool air setting for extra-gentle drying

      Cool air setting for extra-gentle drying

      A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at a relatively low temperature to minimise damage, which makes it suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      Compact design for easy handling and carrying

      Compact design for easy handling and carrying

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever, modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle.

      Fast air setting for efficient but gentle drying

      Fast air setting for efficient but gentle drying

      The fast air setting (II) offers a higher temperature and more powerful air flow. Although the size is compact, the power of 1200 W enables you to dry your hair in an efficient and gentle way.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect setting provides the optimal drying temperature while giving additional protection. The ThermoProtect optimal airflow and heat combination allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny, healthy-looking hair.

      Concentrator focuses the airflow for a polished, shiny look

      Concentrator focuses the airflow for a polished, shiny look

      Concentrator focuses the airflow for a polished, shiny look

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        Nozzle

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.5  m
        Voltage
        220 V
        Wattage
        1200  W

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        YES
        Storage hook
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.